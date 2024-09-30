Pöttinger presents new arable products - from ploughs to power harrows, flat cultivators and seed drills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For the new season, Pöttinger, the specialist for the best soil and the best seed, once again has many interesting and innovative new products and features at the start: from ploughs to power harrows, flat cultivators and seed drills.

PLANO VT 6060: New Stubble Cultivator from Pöttinger

The agricultural machinery manufacturer Pöttinger expands its range of arable products with the new PLANO VT 6060 trailed stubble cultivator with a working width of 6 metres and 6 rows of tines. During development, great importance was attached to shallow and all-over cutting. This makes the cultivator the specialist for conserving groundwater, preventing erosion, mechanically suppressing weeds and tillage for catch crops. But it has even more to offer: With a working depth of up to 15 cm it is perfectly equipped for a wide range of tasks. Precision for shallow, all-over cutting.

AEROSEM VT with Profiline control system

AEROSEM VT 6000 DD, now with Profiline comfort control system. (Pic: Pöttinger)

The trailed pneumatic seed drill combinations AEROSEM VT 5000 DD and AEROSEM VT 6000 DD with working widths of 5.0 m and 6.0 m respectively are now equipped with the Profiline comfort control system to make them as versatile as the range of applications they handle in the field. Profiline is the comfort control system that covers all the hydraulic functions of the AEROSEM VT.

AEROSEM FDD featuring the new coulter rail, 15 cm row spacing on seed drill with pressurised front hopper

The unique AEROSEM seed drill concept from Pöttinger teams up high output with versatility. Perfect placement of the seed is always the most important factor, and on this machine it is guaranteed by a precision universal metering system and ingenious DUAL DISC coulters. The front hopper also offers the capability of sowing two different components together at the same time.

New SERVO 2000 Compact Hitch-mounted Reversible Plough

The LION V 6040 features an impressive short design and optimised weight distribution. (Pic: Pöttinger)

With the introduction of the SERVO 2000 series, arable specialist Pöttinger has given its range of ploughs a complete makeover. The lightweight SERVO 2000 hitch-mounted reversible ploughs now round off the range for compact tractors up to 130 hp. The design of these new ploughs stays true to that of the larger series, the SERVO 3000 and SERVO 4000, adapted to the power requirements.

The SERVO 2000 ploughs are available with 3 to 4 furrows, as well as various underbeam clearances and point-to-point spacings. And with the SERVO 2000 P, Pöttinger presents its first lightweight reversible plough with hydraulic furrow width adjustment. In addition, the SERVO 2000 N features the well-known NOVA hydraulic stone protection. The standard plough is fitted with mechanical stone protection and hydraulic furrow width adjustment.

SERVO 4000 Now with On-Land Ploughing Option

The SERVO 4000 ploughs from Pöttinger, the specialist for the best soil, are being given an additional equipment package for even more operating versatility. The on-land beam link allows travel not only in the furrow, but over unploughed land too. For maximum soil conservation and more user-friendliness

The optimised tines and shares guarantee shallow and all-over cutting from 3 m. (Pic: Pöttinger)

New FOX 3000 D compact combination

Pöttinger has upgraded its compact combinations so they are even easier to pull and save more fuel. The FOX 3000 D has a neater configuration and the narrow, yet strong headstock improves the view of the machine from the tractor cab. The new hydraulic depth adjustment system is available as an option to enhance operating convenience. Combined with a Pöttinger seed drill, this implement becomes a cost-effective sowing combination.

LION V 6040, medium weight folding power harrow

This power harrow range featuring the folding LION V series is designed for tractors up to 320 hp. What's new is that Pöttinger - the arable farming specialist – is expanding the series up to a working width of 6.0 m. The speed of the rotors can be matched to the site-specific conditions.