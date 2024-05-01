Poultry and crafts for sale this Saturday
A poultry fair will be held this Saturday (4 May) near Kircubbin in Co Down.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Farmgate Poultry Fair will be open to the public from 9am, with free entry. As well as various breeds of poultry, there will also be a range of crafts available to buy on the day.
This is a great day out for all of the family with hot food available, including grass fed beef burgers.
The sale will be held at 26 Inishargy Road, Kircubbin. Everyone very welcome.