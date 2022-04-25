Poultry farmers asked to remain vigilant as housing measures are lifted

Poultry farmers are being asked to remain vigilant and continue to follow enhanced biosecurity measures once birds are given outdoor access again.

By Joanne Knox
Monday, 25th April 2022, 5:28 pm

From next Monday (2 May), housing measures that came into force back in November will be lifted and eggs can, once again, be labelled as free range.

NFU poultry board chair, James Mottershead, commented: “Poultry farmers have worked incredibly hard to minimise the threat of avian influenza and it will be a great relief that they can now allow their birds outdoor access again.

“While the threat of avian influenza has reduced, it is still incredibly important that everyone who keeps birds remains vigilant and continues to follow enhanced biosecurity measures.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter

“This is crucial, whether you are a commercial farmer with thousands of birds or a backyard keeper with one hen in the garden,” he ended.