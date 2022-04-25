Poultry farmers asked to remain vigilant as housing measures are lifted

From next Monday (2 May), housing measures that came into force back in November will be lifted and eggs can, once again, be labelled as free range.

NFU poultry board chair, James Mottershead, commented: “Poultry farmers have worked incredibly hard to minimise the threat of avian influenza and it will be a great relief that they can now allow their birds outdoor access again.

“While the threat of avian influenza has reduced, it is still incredibly important that everyone who keeps birds remains vigilant and continues to follow enhanced biosecurity measures.

