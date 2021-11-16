Poultry keepers urged to adhere to new measures

These come into force from midnight on 17 November, following the detection of the disease in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

Ulster Farmers’ Union deputy president, William Irvine, stated: “Given the cases detected close to Northern Ireland we have co-operated with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the industry to put measures in place that will limit the spread of this infection.

“It is a legal requirement for all flocks, both large and small, to comply with the new measures.

“The registration of all poultry and full co-operation is vital to protect our poultry industry.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is for backyard keepers, as well as poultry farmers, to ensure their flock is registered with DAERA.”

The UFU said producers should implement heightened biosecurity protocols and remain vigilant for AI symptoms.

“We all have a part to play in protecting our industry,” Mr Irvine added.

“All producers, regardless of the size of their business, should make themselves familiar with DAERA’s biosecurity self-assessment checklist and DAERA’s text alert service.