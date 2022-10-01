Poultry News: Sale at Clare is ‘huge success’ with plans for another fair in March

The sale, which was to be held at Gosford Forest Park near Markethill, moved location to fields on the Old Clare Road, Clare, Tandragee.

Confirmation that the sale would go ahead at a new venue was welcome news for poultry keepers, after a sale at Tannaghmore Gardens was cancelled due to ongoing industrial action within the local council area.

On Saturday, there was a massive turnout of both sellers and buyers, with the fantastic weather adding to what was a wonderful day out.

Clogher Valley Poultry attended the popular sale in Co Armagh.

Saturday’s sale at Clare proved so successful, organiser Wilbert Forsythe is hoping to hold another poultry fair in March next year.

Meanwhile, Armagh Vintage Club will hold their autumn rally today (Saturday) at 15A Mullurg Road, Markethill.

Everyone is welcome to attend with refreshments available and a fantastic display of yesteryear breeds of fowl.

Upcoming Poultry Shows

The recent sale held at Clare attracted a large number of sellers and buyers.

Dromore Poultry Association, County Down, will hold their soft feather and waterfowl show on 15 October, with their hard feather show planned for the last Saturday in October.

The shows will be held at 92 Old Mill Road, Loughbrickland, Banbridge.

Ballymena Poultry Club will hold their first show of the 2022-23 season next Saturday (8 October).

Ballymena’s second club show will take place on Saturday 3 December, while the championship show will be held on 5 November.

Strangford Incubators offered a range of products to customers at the Clare poultry sale.

The shows are held at the Slemish Hall.

For further information, email [email protected]

