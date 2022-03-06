Prehen herd tops Kilrea bull entry

Topping the sale was the youngest bull in the catalogue Prehen Maldives PLI £594 bred by Robbie and Stuart Smith, Londonderry.

This thirteen-month-old entry was sired by Cal-Roy-Al Darbee A2A2, and is bred from the Westcoast Perseus daughter Prehen Perseus Malon VG86 2yr, who gave 8,167kgs at 4.51% butterfat and 3.85% protein in her first 305-day lactation. Backed by thirteen generations of VG and EX dams, he came under the hammer of auctioneer Mark Stewart, selling to Nevin Greenaway from Portadown, County Armagh.

Prehen Maldives caught the eye of judge Ian Watson, Majestic Herd, Coleraine, to secure the reserve championship ribbons sponsored by Genus ABS.

Mark Henry exhibited the champion Mullaugher Gavin bred by Norman and David McNaugher, Aghadowey. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Claiming the day’s supreme championship award was the September 2020 born Mullaugher Captain PLI £239 bred by Norman and David McNaugher, Aghadowey. Sired by Ladys Manor RD Grafeeti, he is bred from one of the herd’s most prolific cow families.

His dam Mullaugher Goodwhone Cinderella EX90(2) SP averaged 9,167kgs at 4.36% butterfat and 3.38% protein in four lactations. This bull is backed by four successive generations of EX cows, and sold for 1,650gns to Alison Holden from Larne, County Antrim.

Ian Watson commented: “There was a good show of bulls. The champion and reserve bulls are similar in type, and have excellent locomotion.”

Next best at 1,500gns was the McNaugher family’s second placed Mullaugher Brian PLI £181. Also by Grafeeti, he is bred from Warnelview Hunger Bevel VG87 who produced 9,748kgs at 4.72% butterfat and 3.41% protein in her fifth lactation. Bred from three successive generations of EX dams, he was snapped up by Kevin Tohill from Kilrea.

Taking an interest in the judging at Holstein NI's show and sale of pedigree bulls, hosted by HA McIlrath and Sons at Kilrea Mart. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The honourable mention award went to the November 2020 born Mullaugher Gavin PLI £145. Another Ladys Manor RD Grafeeti son, he hails from the noted Fay family at Laurelhill. His dam is Mullaugher Massey Fay EX90, and his grandam Laurelhill Shottle D Fay EX92 gave 80 tonnes of milk in nine lactations.

Average: 7 bulls £1,615.

Kilrea Holstein bull sale judge Ian Watson, Macosquin, Coleraine. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Mullaugher Gavin won the honourable mention award at Holstein NI's Kilrea bull sale. Pictured, from left: handler Mark Henry; judge Ian Watson, Coleraine; owner David McNaugher; and Stephen Shanks, Genus ABS, sponsor. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Supreme champion at Holstein NI's Kilrea bull sale was Mullaugher Captain bred by Norman and David McNaugher. Included are handler Mark Henry; judge Ian Watson; David McNaugher, and sponsor Stephen Shanks, Genus ABS. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Reserve champion Prehen Maldives PLI £594 sold for a top price of 2,220gns at Holstein NI’s bull sale, held at Kilrea Mart. Stuart Smith, Londonderry, was congratulated by judge Ian Watson, Coleraine; and sponsor Stephen Shanks Genus ABS. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Sarah Cleland, Inch Genetics, pictured at Holstein NI's bull sale, held at Kilrea Mart. Picture: Julie Hazelton

