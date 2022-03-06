Prehen herd tops Kilrea bull entry
Bulls sold to a top of 2,220gns at Holstein NI’s spring show and sale, hosted by HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd at Kilrea Mart.
Topping the sale was the youngest bull in the catalogue Prehen Maldives PLI £594 bred by Robbie and Stuart Smith, Londonderry.
This thirteen-month-old entry was sired by Cal-Roy-Al Darbee A2A2, and is bred from the Westcoast Perseus daughter Prehen Perseus Malon VG86 2yr, who gave 8,167kgs at 4.51% butterfat and 3.85% protein in her first 305-day lactation. Backed by thirteen generations of VG and EX dams, he came under the hammer of auctioneer Mark Stewart, selling to Nevin Greenaway from Portadown, County Armagh.
Prehen Maldives caught the eye of judge Ian Watson, Majestic Herd, Coleraine, to secure the reserve championship ribbons sponsored by Genus ABS.
Claiming the day’s supreme championship award was the September 2020 born Mullaugher Captain PLI £239 bred by Norman and David McNaugher, Aghadowey. Sired by Ladys Manor RD Grafeeti, he is bred from one of the herd’s most prolific cow families.
His dam Mullaugher Goodwhone Cinderella EX90(2) SP averaged 9,167kgs at 4.36% butterfat and 3.38% protein in four lactations. This bull is backed by four successive generations of EX cows, and sold for 1,650gns to Alison Holden from Larne, County Antrim.
Ian Watson commented: “There was a good show of bulls. The champion and reserve bulls are similar in type, and have excellent locomotion.”
Next best at 1,500gns was the McNaugher family’s second placed Mullaugher Brian PLI £181. Also by Grafeeti, he is bred from Warnelview Hunger Bevel VG87 who produced 9,748kgs at 4.72% butterfat and 3.41% protein in her fifth lactation. Bred from three successive generations of EX dams, he was snapped up by Kevin Tohill from Kilrea.
The honourable mention award went to the November 2020 born Mullaugher Gavin PLI £145. Another Ladys Manor RD Grafeeti son, he hails from the noted Fay family at Laurelhill. His dam is Mullaugher Massey Fay EX90, and his grandam Laurelhill Shottle D Fay EX92 gave 80 tonnes of milk in nine lactations.
Average: 7 bulls £1,615.