Premier YB National from Talbenny

Sean Diamond (r) of the Coleraine Premier HPS receiving his bag of Beyers Sponsored Corn for Finishing 2nd Open and winning 1st Sect A for the N.I.P.A. Bude Old Bird 2021. Well done Sean, keep up the good work.

Overall winner was R D Calvin of Annaghmore and he sent me some info on the winner.

“I stopped racing pigeon’s in 2010. In 2018 I returned and my cousin David Calvin of Bondhill gave me 12 un-rung late-breds from his stock loft. These 12 pigeons have formed the base of my whole loft. For the first two years on return I didn’t darken the young birds and last year was my first year to darken them. In June this year I had 48 young birds fully darkened and moulted. I took them for their first toss of two miles and only got 20 birds home. I decided to continue to train these 20 and raced them in every young bird race. The winner is a mealy hen and was raced to the perch, simple as that.” Philip Boyd from the same club was runner-up followed by P Duffy of Armagh with two birds.

NIPA Talbenny YB National 262/1884 race sponsored by Blue Sky pigeon products

Jim Whiteside congratulating Stevie Eglington and daughter on winning 1st Sect H in the Talbenny YB Nat. Jim is one of Omagh’s best long-distance flyers and gives excellent advice for racing into the North West. Good to report he still has an interest in the racing.

1-1E R D Calvin Annaghmore 1546, 2-2E P Boyd Annaghmore 1544, 3-3E P Duffy Armagh 1536, 4-4E P Duffy 1535, 5-5E D J Gordon Portadown & Drumcree 1531, 6-1A Tadhg Kelly Coalisland 1528, 7-1G Mark Maguire & Son Newry & Dist 1517, 8-6E Larkin Bros Portadown & Drumcree 1515, 9-2G Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1511, 10-7E D Carville & Son Lurgan Soc 1511, 11-8E J Douglas & Son Lurgan Soc 1511, 12-9E J Whitten & Son Portadown & Drumcree 1510, 13-2A Sean Hughes Coalisland 1509, 14-10E S Roycroft Edgarstown 1506, 15-3G G McBride & Son Drumnavaddy 1506, 16-11E R D Calvin 1505, 17-12E G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1503, 18-13E R D Calvin 1503, 19-14E E & M Curran Armagh 1500, 20-15E R G & G Donaldson Blackwatertown 1497.

Best in each NIPA Section:

Section A 18/130 – Tadhg Kelly Coalisland & District 1528, Sean Hughes Coalisland & District 1509, Sean Hughes 1487.

Section B 48/228 – Gary Gibson Cullybackey 1491, S & J Bones and T Yates Muckamore 1475, Danny Dixon Ballymoney 1465.

A massive well done to Steven Roycroft and daughter on another impressive win and to add another win to his great run of form that’s 4 wins in his first season back in Edgarstown, well done

Section C 36/243 – Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1432, Bingham & Seaton 1418, J & R Scott Doagh & District 1415.

Section D 24/176 – Johnston Bros Colin HPS 1458, Jeff Greenaway Hillsborough & Maze 1438, Smyth & Adams Lisburn & District 1437.

Section E 80/707 – R D Calvin Annaghmore 1546, P Boyd Annaghmore 1544, 3-3E P Duffy Armagh 1536.

Section F 6/32 – C Healy Killyleagh Cent 1112, P & C McComb Crossgar HPS 982.

The NIPA 1st Open winner from Talbenny was R D Calvin from Annaghmore.

Section G 32/263 – Mark Maguire Newry & District 1517, Ron Williamson Newry & District 1511, G McBride & Son Drumnavaddy 1506.

Section H 11/65 –Stevie Eglington Cookstown 1365, Anthony McCrudden Derry & District 1323, Tony Bradley Foyle 1260.

Loughgall Centre Talbenny – R D Calvin Annaghmore 1546, P Boyd Annaghmore 1544, P Duffy Armagh 1536, P Duffy 1535, R D Calvin 1505, G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1503, R D Calvin 1503, E & M Curran Armagh 1500 R G & G Donaldson Blackwatertown 1497, E & M Curran 1493.

Coalisland Centre Talbenny – Tadhg Kelly Coalisland 1528, Sean Hughes Coalisland 1509, Sean Hughes 1487, W Bleeks & Son Cookstown 1433, Tadhg Kelly 1410, W Bleeks & Son 1410, Mr & Mrs G Larmour Coalisland 1388, S Eglington Cookstown 1385, G Marshall Cookstown 1363, Karl Murphy Coalisland 1328.

Robin Service from Ballymena & District holding “Wee Rab” winner of 1st MAC from Tullamore.

Newry Centre Talbenny – Mark Maguire & Son Newry & Dist 1517, R Williamson Newry & Dist 1511, O Markey Ballyholland 1496, R Williamson 1492, J Murtagh & Son 1450, Thompson & Lunn Newry City 1420, R Williamson 1416, J F McCabe 1336, Sands & Rice Ballyholland 1308.

Banbridge Centre Talbenny – G McBride & Son Drumnavaddy 1506, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1487, E McAlinden & Son Drumnavaddy 1474, J Mount & Son Drumnavaddy 1467, C & G Quinn Drumnavaddy 1438, E McAlinden & Son 1433, R Carson & Son Banbridge 1388, R Carson & Son 1366, C & G Quinn 1360, J Mount & Son 1318.

Harryville Centre Talbenny – G Gibson Cullybackey 1491, A McBride Harryville 1456, D Houston & Son Broughshane 1374, H Turkington Kells 1346, G Gibson 1322, R H Clements Harryville 1310, G Gibson 1307, N & S Anderson Cullybackey 1301, Surgenor Bros Kells 1295, C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 1288.

Coleraine Centre Talbenny - L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1477, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1455, D Platt & Son Coleraine & Co Derry 1425, D Platt & Son 1422, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1378, T Steele Coleraine Prem 1364, D Platt & Son 1340, A & M Boyle Windsor Soc 1332, T & J McDonald 1325, J Hanson 1324.

Muckamore Centre Talbenny – S J Bones and T Yates Muckamore 1475, Magill & Lavery Muckamore 1459, S Thompson Crumlin 1458, S J Bones and T Yates 1435, S & J Bones and T Yates 1425, S & N Maginty Muckamore 1424, S & J Bones and T Yates 1415. S Thompson 1388, 1387, D J Thompson Muckamore 1380.

Ahoghill Centre Talbenny – Stewart Bros Randalstown 1461, J McNeill & Son Randalstown 1298, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1291, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1251, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1218, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1209, W & J Smyth 1209, R Service & Son Ballymena 1207, Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1147, Stewart Bros 1147.

Well done John Gordon been up there the past few weeks we’ll deserved win in Portadown & Drumcree.

Ballymoney Centre Talbenny – D Dixon Ballymoney 1456, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1415, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1363, D Dixon 1341, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1291, D Dixon 1282, D & H Stuart 1267, 1264, J & M Milliken 1226, D Dixon 1214.

Derry Centre Talbenny – Anthony McCrudden Derry & District 1323, Tony Bradley Foyle 1260, Neil McGavigan Strabane 1078, Danny Canning Derry & District 979, Anthony McCrudden 906.

NIPA Race/Date

Talbenny YB National Sat 4th September – Liberated at 12 Noon, wind Southeasterly

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District – Tadhg Kelly 1528, Sean Hughes 1509, 1487, Tadhg Kelly 1410, Mr & Mrs G Larmour 1388.

Coleraine Premier HPS 7/28 – L Hanson & Son 1477, T & J McDonald 1455, B & D Coyle 1378, T Steele 1364, T & J McDonald 1325, J Hanson 1324. Big massive congratulations to L Hanson & son winning Talbenny today and best in Coleraine Centre.

Coleraine & County Derry – David Platt & Son 1425, 1422, 1340.

Cookstown Social – W Bleeks & Son 1410, S Eglington 1365, 1219.

Windsor Social – A & M Boyle 1332, R & J Parke 1299, 1192, 1091, A & M Boyle 1050.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Derry & District 4/23 – A McCrudden 1323.156, D Canning 979.651 A McCrudden 906.549, Excellent flying Tony McCrudden.

Foyle RPS 4/14 – Tony Bradley 1260.415 Congratulations Tony and Helen, brilliant result for your loft. Well done!

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 6/15 – Young McManus & Sons 1291, J Smyth & Son 1218, Mr & Mrs Robinson 1147. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird Club – Mr & Mrs Robinson 1147.

Ballymena & District HPS 5/27 – W & J Smyth 1251, Blair & Rankin 1209, W & J Smyth 1209, R Service & Son 1207, 1071. William & Joe Smyth win their eighth race of the season and have their sixth channel win. Including in those wins is 1st Combine Talbenny, 1st Open NIPA Penzance and 1st Open Penzance Old Bird Classic with “Ken Aird Lad”. The winner a blue cock again contains the bloodlines of Jackie Traynor of County Durham. Jackie’s birds have been responsible for countless winners over the years for the Smyth Lofts on the Carniny Road.

Ballymoney HPS 6/30 – D Dixon 1465, D & H Stuart 1415, D Dixon 1341, 1282, D & H Stuart 1267, 1264. Result Tallbeeny National race which Ballymoney is the centre for. Dixon winner today is off his good Mealy Sticker Dunker cock when he was paired to a daughter of Heartbreaker. Members should order their 2022 rings immediately from Secretary Derek McMullan.

Dervock RPS 3/14 – D & H Stuart 1415, 1267, 1264.

Broughshane & District 1/3 - D Houston & Son 1374.

Cullybackey HPS 4/14 – Gary Gibson 1491, 1322, 1307, N & S Anderson 13021. C & R McIntyre 1288, Gary Gibson 1282. Yesterday’s Talbenny winner in Cullybackey H.P.S, was Gary Gibson. Timing 6 in the result. to claim 1st Club, 1st Section B and 25th Open. Gary would like to thank Derek Parr for breeding yesterday’s winner from his good pair of Stickers Donckers. Excellent shooting Gary, the loft to beat now. Congratulations and well done.

Crumlin & District – S Thompson 1458, 1388, 1387.

Harryville HPS 4/18 – A McBride 1456, R H Clements 1310, A McBride 1159, R H Clements 1149, L Mullan 1117, R H Clements 1055.

Kells & District HPS 3/19 – Henry Turkington 1346, Surgenor Bros 1295, Henry Turkington 1189, McFarlane & Agnew 994.

Muckamore HPS 4/30 – S & J Bones and T Yates 1475, Magill & Lavery 1459, S & J Bones and T Yates 1435, 1425, S & N Maginty 1424, S & J Bones and T Yates 1415. Well done Jason and Trevor, super result.

Randalstown HPS 3/20 – Stewart Bros 1461, J McNeill & Son 1298, Stewart Bros 1147, J Millar 1058.

Rasharkin & District 3/8 – J & M Milliken 1363, W McFetridge 1291, J & M Milliken 1226, F Barkley 1056. Danny Dixon – 1465, 1341, 1282, 1214, 1144.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – R D Calvin 1546, P Boyd 1544, R D Calvin 1505, G Buckley & Son 1503, R D Calvin 1503, J & E Calvin 1370. Congratulations to R D Calvin on winning today’s race from Talbenny YB National. Topping Loughgall Centre as well, and the magic 1st Open NIPA!

Armagh HPS – P Duffy 1536, 1533, E & M Curran 1500, 1493, 1491, D C & P McArdle 1407. This week’s winner in the Young Bird Nat Talbenny race is the loft of P.Duffy clocking two good birds to take 1st & 2nd Club.

Blackwatertown West End HPS - 1st RGG Donaldson – 1497, 2nd - RGG Donaldson, 3rd - RGG Donaldson, 4th - RGG Donaldson, 5th - RGG Donaldson, 6th - RGG Donaldson. Our winner today is a daughter of our 1st Section winner ‘Scholesy’ when paired to ‘Maureen’ - The late Kenny Best’s highly prized hen named after his wife - ‘Maureen’. It was 4th Section & 33rd Open Rosscarbery Yearling Hens National For Kenny.

Bondhill Social – Capper Bros 1426, 1415.

Edgarstown 7/70 – 1st S Roycroft 1506, 2nd J Trotter 1483, 3rd A&R Neill 1459

4th D Love 1441, 5th G & C Simmons 1438, 6th G & C Simmons 1420. Side bet - J Trotter. Breeder/Buyer - 1st D Love, 2nd S & E Buckley A massive well done to Steven on another impressive win and to add another win to his great run of form that’s 4 wins in his first season back well-done mate. Also well done to Davy Love winning the club Breeder/Buyer with the Buckley’s taking the second cut, well done to all in result. Simmo PO.

Gilford & District – Rafferty & Toman 1490, 1472, 1461, A Feeney & Son 1455, Rafferty & Toman 1451, Moody Bros 1435.

Laurelvale – Alan Craig 1419, 1419, 1387, C Duke & Sons 1381.

Loughgall – Nelson Weir 1405, 1295, 1282.

Lurgan Social – D Carville & Son 1511, J Douglas & Son 1511, C J & B Ferris 1496, K Henderson & Son 1479, R Adamson 1474, T Fitzpatrick 1456.

Markethill – J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1464, 1462, B & P Baird 1377, A Humphries & Son 1372, B & P Baird 1364. Well done the two John’s winning Talbenny.

Monaghan – R Mulligan 1409, K Allister 1283, R Mulligan 1151, 1148, K Allister 1059, G Swift 721.

Portadown & Drumcree – 1. J Gordon. 1531, 2. Larkin Bros. 1515, 3. J Whitten & Son. 1510, 4. J Whitten & Son. 1471, 5. J Whitten & Son. 1463, 6. B Creaney. 1459. 2 Bird Club - Larkin Bros, J Whitten & Son. Nom - Larkin Bros, J Whitten & Son. Congratulations to John Gordon winning the club and topping the Portadown Centre! Also, a great result for our club today with 3 members taking the first 3 in the Portadown Centre. Well done to everyone in the Top 10

Wilton Cross – G Douglas 1411, 1400.

Golden Ring races for Drumnavaddy and Markethill -

Drumavaddy Invitation HPS – NIPA Talbenny YB National

Gold Ring race Final result: 1st £1000 + Bag Corn Gilbert McBride GB21 x 34582 Velocity 1506.71, 2nd £600 + Bag Corn R David Calvin GB 21 X 32846 Velocity 1503.52, 3rd £400 + Bag Corn R G G Donaldson GB 21 X 34553 Velocity 1497.24, 4th £300 + Bag Corn E & C Curran GB 21 X 32736 Velocity 1493.33, 5th £200 + Bag Corn E & C Curran GB 21 X 32744 Velocity 1491.30 6th £150 + Bag Corn

Sammy Ogle GB 21 X 10409 Velocity 1487.60, 7th £125 + Bag Corn J Mount & Son GB 21 X 10403 Velocity 1467.228TH £100 & Corn Bag Jason Whitten & Son GB 21 X 32663 Velocity 1463.46, 9th £75 + Bag Corn C & Gerry Quinn GB 21 X 10327 Velocity 1438.51, 10th £50 & Bag Corn E McAlinden & Son GB 21 X 10331 Velocity 1433.39. £100 For the Best 2 Bird Average E & M Curran. Congratulations to all the prize winners. Drumavaddy Inv HPS club would like to say a big thank you to everyone what had taken Gold Rings for the 2021 Gold Rings race with a total off £3,100 prize money paid out and also thanks to Colin & Diane Frazer of Frazer Feeds (Banbridge)for putting the 10 bags corn up for the 1st - 10th prize winners. We have included full claims result below so well done to everyone what timed their Gold Rings YBS yesterday. Hopefully to see you all again next year and hopefully even bigger prize money.

Markethill HPS Gold Ring race Talbenny 2021 - Congratulations to D.J.Gordon on winning our Gold Ring race. Well done to the other two winners. 1st D.J.Gordon Vel 1531.28 winning £400, 2nd Mark Maguire & Son Vel 1517.46 winning £200, 3rd J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1464.41 winning £100.

NIPA Comeback race from Tullamore -

NIPA Tullamore Comeback 269/5012 race sponsored by Blue Sky Products

1-1E G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1494, 2-2E Rafferty & Toman Gilford 1490, 3-1G Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1489, 4-2G Sands & Rice Ballyholland 1487, 5-3G Sands & Rice 1486, 6-4G Donnelly Bros Newry City 1484, 7-5G J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1483, 8-6G J F McCabe & Son 1479, 9-3E Nelson Weir Loughgall 1479, 10-7G Owen Markey Ballyholland 1479, 11-4E Nelson Weir 1479, 12-8G J F McCabe & Son 1478, 13-9G J F McCabe & Son 1478, 14-5E Sean Curran Lurgan Soc 1477, 15-6E J Douglas & Son Lurgan Soc 16-7E, G Calvin & Son Annaghmore 1473, 17-10G R Adamson Lurgan Soc 1473, 18-1C Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1472, 19-1D Joe Ward Glen HPS 1472, 20-11G Sands & Rice 1471.

Best in each NIPA Section:

Section A 19/276 – Mr & Mrs G Larmour Coalisland & District 1400, Newton & Quinn Coleraine Premier 1388, Newton & Quinn 1387.

Section B 57/935 – S & J Bones and T Yates Muckamore 1450, S & J Bones and T Yates 1439, R Service & Son Ballymena 1434.

Section C 33/551 – Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel HPS 1472, G & M Atcheson Ligoniel HPS 1466, G & M Atcheson 1461.

Section D 37/755 – Joe Ward Glen HPS 1472, Joe Ward 1471, Johnston Bros Colin 1471.

Section E 61/1355 – G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1494, Rafferty & Toman Gilford 1490, Nelson Weir Loughgall 1479.

Section F 11/221 – McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar HPS 1418, McCartan & Woodsides 1415, McCartan & Woodsides 1408.

Section G 22/561 – Ron Williamson Newry & District 1489, Sands & Rice Ballyholland 1487, Sands & Rice 1486.

Section H 29/359 – Anthony McCrudden Derry & District 1465, Anthony McCrudden 1465, Paul Hegarty Derry & District 1465.

NIPA Race/Date

Tullamore Comeback Sat 4th September – Liberated at 12 Noon, wind Lt Southeast

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District – Mr & Mrs G Larmour 1400, Tadhg Kelly 1385, Brendan Morgan 1375, 1374, P & R McElhatton 1341, Brendan Morgan 1331.

Coleraine Premier HPS 6/112 – Newton & Quinn 1388, 1387, 1371. B & D Coyle 1371,1354, 1350.

Coleraine & County Derry – W & W Murdock 1367, Kenneth Darragh 1357,

Cookstown Social – W Bleeks & Son 1378, J Campbell & Son Cookstown 1353, W Bleeks & Son 1342, G & S Smith 1340, 1337, W Bleeks & Son 1316.

Dungannon – Mariusz Pawlak 1427, 1425, G & H Boyd 1314.

Windsor Social – R & J Parke 1389, A & M Boyle 1376, 1355.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart - Raymond McMonagle 1456, 1450.

Derry & District 7/122 – A McCrudden 1465.863, A McCrudden 1465.531, P Hegarty 1465.463, A McCrudden 1465.199, P Hegarty 1463.303, P Hegarty 1369.237.

Londonderry PRS – Leo Flanagan & Son 1460, 1265.

Maiden City 1/23 – P McLaughlin 1453.259.

Mourne & District – John Convey 1246, 1217, 1197, 1192,1187, 1184

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 7/90 – Young McMasnus & Sons 1430, J Smyth & Son 1417, Young McManus & Sons 1394, J Smyth & Son 1377, 1377, Mr & Mrs Robinson 1356. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird Club – J Smyth & Son 1417.

Ballymena & District HPS 6/84 – R Service & Son 1434, Blair & Rankin 1395, W & J Smyth 1367, Blair & Rankin 1345, R Service & Son 1340, Blair & Rankin 1319. The best bird in Ballymena and 1st in the Mid Antrim Combine was timed at 14.33pm to the Drumtara lofts of Robert Service & Son Robin of the Ballymena & District club to record velocity 1434. Their winning Red cock now named “Wee Rab” after his late father was sent driving it’s hen.

Ballymoney HPS 6/163 – D & H Stuart 1418, D Dixon 1408, J Connolly 1401, D Dixon 1400, J Connolly 1396, Young & Gibson 1283.

Dervock RPS – D & H Stuart 1418, C McCook 1183.

Broughshane & District HPS – Smyth & Wylie 1229.

Cullybackey HPS – Gary Gibson 1408, 1405, 1395, 1393, C & R McIntyre 1391. Another super race card for Gary Gibson winner this time one from his own Stickers Donckers family of birds.

Crumlin & District 2/23 – Fleming Bros 1398, Sefton Thompson 1375, Fleming Bros 1354, Sefton Thompson 1343, 1342, 1328.

Harryville HPS 7/135 – K & K Kernohan 1393, L Mullan 1366, Sam Crawford 1353, K & K Kernohan 1341, A McBride 1335, 1335. Another good win for the Ballykeel based Ken & Keith Kernohan.

Kells & District HPS 2/20 – Surgenor Bros 1413, 1334.

Muckamore HPS 5/58 – S & J Bones and T Yates 1450, 1439, 1399, S & N Maginty 1392, D J Thompson 1369, S & N Maginty 1352.

Rasharkin & District HPS – F Barkley 1433, 1404, T Whyte 1400, 1382, 1349, 1348. Danny Dixon – 1408, 1400, 1398, 1397, 1390. Well done Freddie Barkley winner of the comeback race from Tullamore and MAC runner-up.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – G Buckley & Son 1494, G Calvin & Son 1473, G Buckley & Son 1441, 1435, 1429.

Armagh HPS – D C & P McArdle 1467, S Fields & Son 1467, 1466, E & M Curran 1420, P Duffy 1420, D C & P McArdle 1400.

Beechpark Social – G McEvoy 1462, 1449, G & P Lavery 1434, G McEvoy 1410, D Mawhinney & Son 1405, G & P Lavery 1405.

Blackwatertown HPS – Collins & Douglas 1376, 1364, 1355.

Bondhill Social – Capper Bros 1368, 1361, 1359.

Gilford & District – Rafferty & Toman 1490, G O’Dowd 1443, Rafferty & Toman 1438, P & R Moody Moody Bros 1430, 1430, 1422.

Laurelvale – Alan Craig 1426, 1412, C & L Brown 1398.

Loughgall – Nelson Weir 1479, 1479, 1415.

Lurgan Social – Sean Curran 1477, J Douglas & Son 1475, R Adamson 1473, J Douglas & Son 1442, 1442, 1427.

Monaghan – Keith Allister 1471, 1469, 1469, 1468, Cooney Bros 1468, Gerard Swift 1468.

Wilton Cross – Toman & Hamill 1452, H T & J Larkin 1427, Toman & Hamill 1418, T Furphy 1409, S Anderson & Son 1408, G Douglas 1408.

Ken & Keith Kernohan from Ballykeel had 1st Club Harryville from the comeback Tullamore.

Allen McBride had 1st Harryville HPS in the YB National from Talbenny in South Wales.

Garry Gibson from Cullybackey topped the Harryville Centre from Talbenny and took 1st in Mid Antrim Combine.

The R G & G Donaldson team had 1st Club in Blackwatertown WE.

Freddie Barkley here with his winner in Rasharkin from Tullamore yesterday 1st Club and 2nd in Mid Antrim Combine.

The winning bird of the NIPA Premier YB Nat from Talbenny in South Wales for R D Calvin.