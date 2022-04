Premium prices on offer for cattle at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring 320 lots listed sold easily with Beef Cows selling to £2218-50 for a 870kg Lim. to £255 per 100kg this was followed by a 790kg Lim. to £1959-20 at £248 per 100kg and a 780kg Daq sold to £1950 at £250 per 100kg.

Cow Heifers sold to £1766-60 for a 730kg Ch. to £242 and sold to a top of £246 per 100kg for a 710kg Lim. to £1746-60.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1173 for a 690kg to £170 per 100kg. Friesian Cow Heifers sold to £168 for a 620kg to £1041-60. Fat Bulls sold to £2079 for a 1100kg Lim. to £189. Fat Steers sold to £264 per 100kg Friesian Steers sold to £1650 for a 1100kg to £150 and selling to £188 per 100kg. Fat Heifers sold to £244 per 100kg.

In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to record prices with an 890kg Lim. to £2440 and a 840kg Lim. to £2310 (£275) and selling to £282 per 100kg for a 725kg Ch. to £2050.

Forward lots sold to £1590 for a 595kg Lim. to £1590 (£267) Med Weights sold to £1300 for a 470kg Ch. (£276) to £280 per 100kg for a 460kg Ch. to £1290. Smaller sorts sold to £1060 for a 395kg Ch. Heavy Heifers sold to £1760 for a 675kg Ch. (£260) with a 655kg AA. to £1650 (£252) Forward lots sold to £1470 for a 590kg Ch. (£249) to £282 per 100kg for a 510kg Ch. to £1440. Med Weights sold to £1310 for a 480kg Ch. (£273) Smaller sorts sold to £1010 for a 395kg Lim.

Weanling Males sold to £1280 for a 470kg Ch. (£272) to £289 per 100kg for a 370kg Lim. to £1070. Weanling Heifers sold to £1160 for a 310kg Lim. (£374) with a 400kg Ch. to £1150 (£287) Dairy Cows sold to £2140 and £2100. Suckler Cows & Calves sold to £1730 and 1650. Springing Cows & Heifers to £2120. Breeding Bulls sold to £2520 and £2190. Young Bull Calves sold to £450 for Ch. Heifer Calves sold to £405 for a Spk. Reared Male Lumps sold to £600 for Lim. Reared Female Lumps sold to £710 for Lim.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS;

Castlewellan Producer 870kg Lim. to £255 (£2218-50) and 780kg Daq. to £250 (£1950) Augher Producer 570kg Ch. to £250 (£1425) Ballygawley Producer 790kg Lim. to £248 (£1959-20) Greencastle Producer 710kg Lim. to £246 (£1746-60) and 600kg B/B. to £240 (£1440) Roslea Producer 730kg Ch. to £242 (£1766-60) Derrylin Producer 700kg Ch. to £236 (£1652) Moy Producer 540kg Lim. to £234 (£1263-60) Roslea Producer 690kg Lim. to £232 (£1600-80) Armagh Producer 580kg Lim. to £232 (£1345-60) Dungannon Producer 700kg Ch. to £230 (£1610) Lisnaskea Producer 750kg Lim. to £230 (£1725) Roslea Producer 680kg Lim. to £225 (£1530) Loughgall Producer 660kg Lim. to £225 (£1485)

Other quality Lots sold from £190 to £222 per 100kg

2ND Quality Coloured Lots sold from £155 to £186 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £146 to a top of £170 per 100kg

Friesian Cow Heifers sold from £ 140 to £168 per 100kg

Plainer lots sold from £110 to £132 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £82 to £106 per 100kg

FAT BULLS: Augher Producer 1000kg Lim. to £192 (£1920) Ballinamallard Producer 1100kg Lim. to £189 (£2079) Newtownbutler Producer 990kg AA. to £164 (£1623-60)

FAT STEERS: 560kg Lim. to £264. 660kg Ch. to £248. 860kg Daq. to £235. 580kg Lim. to £235. 700kg Lim. to £232. 590kg B/B. to £232. 790kg Ch. to £231. 560kg Lim. to £230. 690kg Ch. to £227. AAs. sold to £222 for 570kg Herefords sold to £216 for a 620kg. B/Bs to £200 for 710kg. S/Hs to £193 for 580kg. Friesians sold to £1650 for a 1100kg to a top of £188 per 100kg

FAT HEIFERS : 520kg Lim. to £248. 660kg Ch. to £244. 510kg Au. To £237. 690kg Ch. to £236. 520kg Au. To £236. 670kg Ch. to £234. 550kg Sim. to £232. 520kg Lim. to £232. AAs sold to £219 for a 540kg. Herefords sold to £202 for a 510kg Friesians sold to £164.

STORE BULLOCKS (200 lots)

A smaller entry this week sold to a very sharp demand with a record price per head of £2440 for an 890kg Lim. (£274 per 100kg ) and selling to a top of £282 per 100kg for a 725kg Ch. to £2050) with most other quality lots selling from £237 to £276 per 100kg. Forward lots sold to £1590 for a 595kg Lim. (£267) and selling to £272 per 100kg for a 515kg Ch. to £1400. SAMPLE PRICES;

Armagh Producer 890kg Lim. to £2440 (£274) 840kg Lim. to £2310 (£275) 830kg Lim. to £2290 (£276) and 880kg Lim. to £2090 (£237) I Wilson Derrylin 840kg Lim. to £2270 (£270) 810kg Ch. to £2010 (£248) 730kg Lim. to £1880 (£257) 750kg Ch. to £1880 (£250) 685kg Ch. to £1830 (£267) 760kg Ch. to £1810 (£238) 700kg Ch. to £1800 (£257) 725kg Ch. to £1800 (£248) and 690kg Ch. to £1790 (£259) J McClean Ballygawley 785kg Ch. to £2070 (£263) J Lendrum Fivemiletown 725kg Ch. to £2050 (£282) 735kg Ch. to £1930 (£262) and 710kg Ch. to £1900 (£267) C McManus Caledon 705kg Lim. to £1890 (£268) and 770kg Ch. to £1870 (£243) D Greenaway Portadown 670kg Ch. to £1760 (£262) Forward lots M King Armagh 595kg Lim. to £1590 (£267) 560kg Lim. to £1520 (£271) and 570kg Lim. to £1430 (£251) C Boyd Omagh 570kg Lim. to £1530 (£268) B McCully Armagh 565kg Lim. to £1490 (£263) 575kg Ch. to £1470 (£255) and 575kg AA. to £1450 (£252) A Williamson Dungannon 570kg Lim. to £1490 (£261) and 525kg Sim. to £1340 (£255) O Cairns Ballygawley 580kg Lim. to £1490 (£257) L Poots Lisburn 575kg Ch. to £1480 (£257) K Johnston Omagh 565kg Ch. to £1480 (£262) and 515kg Ch. to £1400 (£272) J Corrigan Omagh 535kg Ch. to £1370 (£256) and 545kg Ch. to £1350 (£247)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: M McCaffery Clogher 470kg Ch. to £1300 (£276) R Martin Portadown 495kg Lim. to £1290 (£260) 490kg Ch. to £1090 (£222) M McClave Roslea 460kg Ch. to £1290 (£280) 450kg Ch. to £1150 (£255) 455kg Ch. to £1110 (£244) 425kg Lim. to £1070 (£251) R Ruddock Portadown 470kg Ch. to £1210 (£257) L Poots Lisburn 500kg B/B. to £1180 (£236) Dungannon Producer 415kg Ch. to £1160 (£279) 420kg Ch. to £1110 (£264) 465kg Ch. to £1100 (£236) 445kg B/B. to £1090 (£245) A Latimer Derrylin 475kg AA. to £1080 (£227) Boa Island Producer 425kg Ch. to £1070 (£251) 465kg Sim. to £1060 (£228) and 405kg Lim. to £1060 (£262) J McCaffery Derrylin 420kg Ch. to £1060 (£252)

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER : M McClave Roslea 395kg Ch. to £1060 (£268) Pomeroy Producer 320kg Lim. to £900 Ballygawley Producer 345kg AA. to £720, 335kg B/B. to £680. J Donnelly Dromore 345kg Hol. to £650, 350kg Fr. to £650, 340kg Fr. to £620, 335kg Fr. to £620, 350kg Fr. to £600 X 2 . J A Gilleese Derrylin 305kg Her. to £560 and 310kg Her. to £540.

STORE HEIFERS (150 lots)

A very keen demand in this section with Heavy lots selling to £1760 for a 675kg Ch. (£260) with other quality lots selling to £252 per 100kg for a 655kg AA. to £1650. Forward lots sold to £1470 for a 590kg Ch. (£249) and selling to £282 per 100kg for a 510kg Ch. to £1440

SAMPLE PRICES: K McCarney Fintona 675kg Ch. to £1760 (£260 . D Keys Fivemiletown 785kg AA. to £1760 (£224) and 655kg AA. to £1650 (£252) W R Hughes Pomeroy 705kg Sim. to £1700 (£241) 785kg Her. to £1600 (£204) 715kg Shb. to £1580 (£221) 605kg Ch. to £1450 (£239) R Martin Portadown 600kg Ch. to £1510 (£251) 595kg Ch. to £1450 (£243) 610kg Her. to £1440 (£236) and 625kg Her. to £1400 (£224) P McAleer Pomeroy 630kg Ch. to £1500 (£234) J Bloomer Dungannon 635kg Ch. to £1490 (£234) Forward lots K McCarney Fintona 590kg Ch. to £1470 (£249) and 530kg Ch. to £1370 (£258) P F McKenna Armagh 510kg Ch. to £1440 (£282) 525kg Ch. to £1440 (£274) and 550kg Ch. to £1420 (£258) Ballygawley Producer 575kg Ch. to £1430 (£248) P McAleer Pomeroy 565kg Ch. to £1390 (£246) M Monaghan Augher 540kg Ch. to £1380 (£255) and 530kg Ch. to £1350 (£254) R Martin Portadown 570kg Her. to £1370 (£240) and 570kg Sim. to £1200 (£210) C Rafferty Armagh 520kg B/B. to £1200 (£231)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: G McMahon Aughnacloy 480kg Ch. to £1310 (£273) and 455kg Lim. to £1210 (£266) G O Neill Fintona 480kg Sal. to £1210 (£252) and 460kg Ch. to £1210 (£256) D Davidson Dungannon 485kg Sim. to £1180 (£243) 450kg Her. to £1100 (£244) and 430kg Sim. to £1090 (£253) A Coyle Clogher 450kg Ch. to £1150 (£255) 460kg Ch. to £1140 (£248) 445kg Ch. to £1140 (£256) 455kg Sim. to £1120 (£246) 450kg Lim. to £1110 (£246) and 445kg Lim. to £1070 (£240) L Poots Lisburn 480kg Ch. to £1140 (£237) P Tally Dungannon 450kg Lim. to £1130 (£251) J R Gardiner Lisnaskea 465kg Sal. to £1070 (£230)

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: D McAleer Donaghmore 395kg Lim. to £1010. P Tally Dungannon 380kg Lim. to £900. P & M Gilleese Lisnaskea 400kg Her. to £900, 380kg Her. to £810, and 385kg Ch. to £770. G O Neill Fintona 385kg Lim. to £880, 380kg Lim. to £850, A & M Managh Sixmilecross 370kg AA. to £850, 400kg Lim. to £840, 360kg Lim. to £820, 345kg AA. to £800, 355kg AA. to £780, and 365kg Lim. to £750. I Robb Fintona 400kg Fkv. to £840. Kesh Producer 320kg Ch. to £800. And 335kg Lim. to £740. L Poots Lisburn 395kg AA. to £800. M Beacom Ederney 395kg Ch. to £790.

WEANLINGS (260 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with Steers & Bulls selling to £1280 for a 470kg Lim. (£272) and selling to £289 per 100kg for a 370kg Lim. to £1070 Heifer Weanlings sold to £1160 for a 310kg Lim. (£374) with a 400kg Ch. to £1150 (£287)

SAMPLE PRICES:

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: C Watt Dungannon 470kg Ch. to £1280 (£272) and 500kg Ch. to £1110 (£222) L Johnston Tempo 505kg Ch. to £1220 (£241) 430kg Ch. to £1080 (£251) 420kg Ch. to £1080 (£257) and 450kg Ch. to £1060 (£235) G Kearns Roslea 415kg Ch. to £1120 (£270) J Boylan Aughnacloy 415kg Ch. to £1100 (£265) and 370kg Lim. to £1070 (£289) Kesh Producer 390kg Lim. to £1100 (£282) R J Barnes Cookstown 395kg Lim. to £1100 (£278) F Tierney Sixmilecross 445kg Lim. to £1080 (£242) and 440kg Lim. to £1060 (£241) M McVeigh Dungannon 405kg Ch. to £1060 (£262) R Giles Beragh 415kg Lim. to £1060 (£255) and 430kg Lim. to £1050 (£244) S Molloy Dungannon 400kg Ch. to £1060 (£265) S J & R Hall Newtownbutler 390kg Lim. to £1060 (£272)

WEANLING HEIFERS: E H Sharkey Fivemiletown 310kg Lim. to £1160 (£374) M Beacom Ederney 400kg Ch. to £1150 (£287) 545kg Ch. to £1140 (£209) 475kg Ch. to £1050 (£221) L Johnston Tempo 515kg Ch. to £1110 (£215) 470kg Ch. to £1000 (£213) 375kg Ch. to £900 (£240) 360kg Ch. to £890 (£247) 370kg Ch. to £850 and 350kg Ch. to £840. D L Stinson Dungannon 395kg Ch. to £990 (£250) and 355kg Ch. to £950 (£267) P T Hughes Dungannon 415kg Ch. to £990. T Watt Pomeroy 390kg Ch. to £960. And 410kg Lim. to £870. G Kearns Roslea 370kg Ch. to £880. R Nicholl Lisbellaw 345kg Ch. to £850. P A Mulligan Fivemiletown 300kg Ch. to £840.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A very keen demand this week with Calved Heifers selling to £2140, £2100, and £1900 for a Dungannon Producer. Springing Heifers sold to £1300 for a Benburb Producer. and £1200 for a Rosslea Producer.

BREEDING BULLS: Newtownbutler Producer £2520 for Ped. Reg. Lim. (born 19-04-2019) Lisbellaw Producer £2190 for Ped. Reg. Char (born 28-07-2020) Cookstown Producer £1740 for Ped. Non. Reg Lim. (born 20-12-2016)

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A full yard of stock this week sold to a steady demand with Springing Sucklers selling to £2120 for a Ped. Char Cow . Outfits sold to £1730 for 2015 Cow with Bull Calf and £1530 for 2016 Cow with Bul;l Calf to D Colgan Caarikmore. J Brownlee Culkey £1650 for Heifer with Bull Calf. Craigavon Producer £1640 for 09 Cow with Bull Calf. I Jordan Crumlin £1450 and £1380 for Heifers with Bull Calves. R Woods Maguiresbridge £1420 for 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf. J Treanor Aughnacloy £1380 for 3rd Calver with Heifer Calf, £1170, £1150, and £1100 twice for 2nd Calvers with Bull Calves. Newtwonbutler Producer £1260 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf. Springing Cows & Heifers Drumquin Producer £2120 , £1400 twice and £1350. Dungannon Producer £1470. Roslea Producer £1400, £1150 and £1100. R Forde Tempo £1400. Pomeroy Producer £1220, £1150 twice and £1070. S Cassidy Fintona £1180 and £1100. H Cashel Aughnacloy £1150.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS (190 lots)

A brisk demand in this section with young Bull Calves selling to £450 for a Ch. to K Moore Augher. D Eagleson Aughnacloy £450 for AA. F O Neill Ballygawley £400 for Ch. R McBride Fintona £385 for Lim. K Moore Augher £355 for Lim. N Hunter Irvinestown £320 for Lim. W Downey Magheraveely £295 for B/B. W Maxwell Augher £295 and £280 for Her. A Patrick Newtownstewart £280 and £270 for Her. C Beggan Rosslea £270 for AA. O Mitchell Eskra £250, £215, and £205 for Her. T Elliott Newtownbutler £220 and £215 for AAs.

HEIFER CALVES: O Beggan Rosslea £405 for Spk. J J & G Donohoe Newtwonbutler £400 for Daq. F McNally Tynan £390 for AA. D Eagleson Aughnacloy £350 for Lim. Clogher Producer £330 for Lim. A Callion Dromore £310 for Lui. J Bell Newtownbutler £300 for Lim. O Beggan Rosslea £300 for B/B.

REARED MALE LUMPS: K Moore Augher £600 for Lim. Cornamuck Farm Dromore £595 for Sim. F McNally Tynan £580 and £530 for Limms and £520 for AA. R Douglas Portadown £575, 565, £555 for Limms and £505 for Ch. R E Jones Ballygawley £535, £490, and £455 for Her. F O Neill Ballygawley £525 for Ch. J J & G Donohoe Newtownbutler £515 for Daq. S Murphy Brookeborough £515 for Lim. D Eagleson Aughnacloy £510 for AA.