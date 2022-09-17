Prepare now for lambing season

With lamb prices set to remain strong over the coming months, the incentive for flock owners to maximise the fertility of their ewes and breeding hoggets has never been stronger.

Given this backdrop, it won’t come as a surprise to learn that sales of the uniquely effective mineral and vitamin drench, Liquid Gold Sheep, are on the rise.

The product is part of the Liquid Gold range, developed by HVS Animal Health.

Paul Elwood with Liquid Gold Sheep

“March lambing ewes will be flushed in the very near future,” confirmed Paul Elwood, from HVS Animal Health.

“We recommend that ewes are drenched with Liquid Gold Sheep directly prior to going out on to fresh grass.

“There is plenty of good grazing available on local farms at the present time. But mineral and vitamin levels in the grass are quite low.

“Drenching ewes with Liquid Gold Sheep three weeks prior to the rams going in will help boost overall fertility and the quality of the eggs produced. A 20ml dose is recommended.”

Paul went on to confirm the absolute importance of having both ewes and rams on an optimal plane of nutrition in the run-up to the breeding season

“Sheep farmers often forget to make sure that their rams are as fit for purpose as would be the case with ewes,” he explained

“After all, rams constitute half the breed make-up of every flock. So it is crucially important to have them in tip top shape prior to start of the breeding season.”

Paul also highlighted the results of research undertaken by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

The work confirmed the benefits of placing rams on bespoke nutritional programmes prior to putting them in with the ewes.

“Getting the nutritional balance for rams correct will significantly boost both sperm numbers and quality,” he said.

“But the required feeding programmes must be commenced six weeks prior to the commencement of the breeding season.”

Paul specifically referenced the need to ensure that breeding sheep are not lacking in trace minerals and vitamins.

“A lack of grazed grass in many parts of the country over the summer months has put pressure on ewes from a nutritional point of view; particularly where trace mineral and vitamins are concerned,” he commented.

“On-farm experience here in Northern Ireland confirms that drenching ewes prior to tupping with 20 mls of Liquid Gold Sheep will help to significantly improve fertility. Moreover, treated ewes will have a significantly tighter lambing period.”

Liquid Gold Sheep supplies all the micro trace minerals and essential vitamins required by both ewes and lambs. It is now widely recognised by flock owners as representing the next generation in chelated mineral and vitamin drenches.

Paul Elwood concluded: “Increasingly, farmers must seek to maximise the performance of their livestock. The Liquid Gold range has been developed to meet this specific requirement.”

Liquid Gold Sheep contains a range of chelated minerals and vitamins. It has been formulated to ensure that ewes receive the correct balance of micronutrients in a form which can be easily taken up and delivered quickly to their sites of action within the body. Significantly, Zinc, Manganese, Copper and Iron made available solely in a chelated form. Liquid Gold also contains nucleotides, which will boost red blood cell counts.

Paul Elwood concluded: “With feed costs on the rise, there is even greater pressure to maximise performance per ewe this year.

“And the commitment to getting this right must start with the proper preparation of the ewe prior to tupping.

“It is in this context that Liquid Gold Sheep can play an important role within all flocks.”