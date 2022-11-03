Taking place at Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Club Hall, the event will focus on the wellbeing of farmers and farm families and will involve speakers from Rural Support, the Health and Safety Executive Christian Union and PCI’s Rural Chaplaincy Panel.

Panel member, and minister of Second Saintfield Presbyterian Church, Rev John Torrens, commented: “As a minister in a rural community, I know that these are difficult and worrying times, especially for farmers and their families.

"With that in mind we wanted to organise an event, which is a service of worship with a difference, while being a time of fellowship and togetherness where people can be encouraged, receive information and talk.

Rev Kenny Hanna, Marcus McCollum and Rev John Torrens, Image: Rebecca McConnell

"Running through the whole evening will be a clear and holistic focus on physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing, and the support that is available for those living and working in our rural communities.”

Also looking forward to attending is Rev Kenny Hanna, PCI’s Rural Chaplain.

Growing up on the family dairy and sheep farm in the Kingdom of Mourne, prior to becoming PCI’s first Rural Chaplain, Kenny Hanna was in parish ministry from 2001 to 2021.

Mr Hanna said: “There has been a huge increase in the cost of living for everyone. Farmers, however, have seen a 200 per cent increase in the cost of feed and fuel, and a 300 per cent increase in the cost of fertiliser, which adds to day-to-day pressures.

“Talking to farmers and those in the agri-business sector, there is no getting away from the fact that things are tight and we want to bring light into this situation.”

He added: “How’s the form? is timely and folk from all backgrounds will be most welcome. I hope those who do come will be encouraged and uplifted by it.”