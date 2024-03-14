Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Traditionally awarded to an individual, this accolade has previously acknowledged individual society members who have made a significant contribution over a period of years.

This year, the plate was awarded to joint winners Robert and Joanne in recognition of their commitment to the poultry section of the Balmoral Show, which has faced challenges in recent years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The worthy winners are highly regarded within the society and amongst the County Down Rabbit and Cavy NI Club, Dromore Poultry Club and in judging circles across the province.

Joanne and Robert McKibbin are the worthy recipients of the President's Plate. (Pic: RUAS)

With a keen eye for detail and accuracy, Joanne has been a treasured asset to the poultry and rabbit sections of the Balmoral Show for a number of years.

In her current role as deputy chair of the poultry committee, her problem-solving skills and bubbly personality have always resulted in creative and hands-on solutions.

Robert McKibbin, who currently holds the role of chairman in both the poultry and rabbit committees, is also well known for his optimistic approach to challenges, charismatic personality, and forward-thinking ability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This valued couple always ensure that their sections are of the highest standard and have gone above and beyond their roles in the face of adversity.