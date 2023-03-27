Prevention is better than cure when it comes to concrete structure health

At SDG, we have the perfect solution to prolong the life of your concrete structures, saving you thousands in maintenance and replacement costs. That solution is Epigard.

By choosing to coat the inside of your silo with Epigard, you will add years to the service life of the structure. Epigard is an epoxy resin-based product that protects new and existing concrete from the corrosive effects of silage effluent.

An investment in a coating of Epigard can yield many years of added structure life, in effect saving you a sizeable amount of repair work over the life of the structure. But it’s not just the financial saving, you’ll also save time too. All those hours spent patching and repairing your concrete each year can be used more wisely on the farm.

Exclusively distributed by SDG, Epigard is made by Nufins, the industry leader in protective coatings. With their years of experience in the industry, they’ve created a product that is highly workable and simple to use, so anyone can apply the two coats with a roller.

This spring, an investment in Epigard could save you thousands of pounds and free up your time each year from repetitive maintenance tasks.

We’ve got all the technical information you need, including how to calculate how many tins you need, how to apply both coats, and health and safety information at www.weareSDG.com. Just type ‘Epigard’ into the search box, or give us a call.

You can buy Epigard online from www.weareSDG.com and if you use code LIFE you’ll get free shipping on all orders.