Price holding firm at Dungannon Mart, steers selling to £1950 for 670kg

Prices in all rings continue to hold firm with steers selling to £1950 670kg Aberdeen Angus (291.00).

While heifers sold to £1880 for a 640kg Charolais (294.00).

Fat cows sold to £1450 for a 715kg Simmental (203.00) and fat bulls to £1580 795kg Charolais (199.00).

Dropped calves sold to £450 far a Belgian Blue bull and heifer calves to £380 Belgian Blue.

Dungannon Mart

Suckled cows and calves topped at £1480 for a Hereford cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot.

In-calf cows sold to £1300 Simmental.

Weanlings sold to £1800 for a 555kg Simmental bull (324.00).

Weanling heifers to £1520 for a 480kg Charolais (315.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a height of £1950 for a 670kg Aberdeen Angus (291.00) presented by P McGee, £1850 650kg Aberdeen Angus (285.00), £1820 630kg Aberdeen Angus (289.00), £1810 640kg Hereford (283.00), £1770 625kg Aberdeen Angus (283.00), £1730 570kg Hereford (304.00), £1700 580kg Aberdeen Angus (293.00), £1700 570kg Aberdeen Angus (298.00), £1660 565kg Aberdeen Angus (294.00), £1610 550kg Aberdeen Angus (293.00), £1530 540kg Aberdeen Angus (283.00); I Clements £1870 605kg Limousin (309.00), £1620 570kg Simmental (284.00); B Quinn £1680 570kg Aberdeen Angus (295.00); K McAleer £1570 545kg Hereford (288.00), £1560 545kg Belgian Blue (286.00), £1510 535kg Limousin (282.00), £1410 490kg Simmental (288.00) and A Boyd £1260 395kg Limousin (319.00).

Heifers

Heifers sold to a height of £1880 for a 640kg Charolais (294.00) presented by M Quinn, £1850 585kg Charolais (316.00), £1780 570kg Belgian Blue (312.00), £1730 580kg Charolais (298.00), £1710 580kg Saler (295.00), £1700 595kg Charolais (286.00), £1690 590kg Limousin (286.00), £1600 530kg Limousin (302.00), £1485 500kg Charolais (297.00); E Marshall £1680 560kg Charolais (300.00), £1650 550kg Charolais (300.00); J P Canavan £1570 500kg Limousin (314.00), £1370 475kg Limousin (288.00), £1290 445kg Limousin (290.00); P McCann £1560 505kg Charolais (309.00); M Donaghy £1500 525kg Aberdeen Angus (286.00); E Gillespie £1470 480kg Limousin (306.00) and I Campbell £1360 480kg Belgian Blue (283.00).

Fat cows sold to a height of £1450 for a 715kg Simmental (203.00) presented by P Donnelly; I Campbell £1420 700kg Charolais (203.00); H Richardson £1260 660kg Charolais (191.00), £1150 660kg British White (174.00); A Somerville £1070 670kg Charolais (160.00) and W Stafford £990 590kg Limousin (168.00).

Meanwhile Friesian cows sold to S Donaghy £1050 725kg (145.00), £900 685kg (131.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves cleared a top of £450 for a Belgian Blue bull presented by W Brush; C McCartan £415 Limousin bull; M Black £410 x 5 Aberdeen Angus bulls; T Stockdale £395 Aberdeen Angus bull, £295 Aberdeen Angus bull; D Robinson £390 Hereford bull, £380 Hereford bull, £325 Hereford bull; R Crawford £375 Aberdeen Angus bull, £275 Aberdeen Angus bull; Glenrea Farms Ltd £340 Aberdeen Angus bull, £290 Aberdeen Angus bull; M Robinson £340 Aberdeen Angus bull, £270 Aberdeen Angus bull; N Dallas £340 Fleckvieh bull; H Connolly £335 Limousin bull; J Fox £325 Aberdeen Angus bull; M Black £290 Aberdeen Angus bull and Kennedy Farms £250 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £65 to £130.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £380 Belgian Blue heifer presented by Kennedy Farms, £300 Belgian Blue heifer, £290 Belgian Blue heifer; M Black £310 Aberdeen Angus heifer; C McCartan £305 Aberdeen Angus heifer and D Robinson £265 Hereford heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1480 for a Hereford cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot presented by T Dobson and in-calf cows sold to £1300 for a Simmental presented by A Somerville.

Weanlings

Weanlings sold to a height of £1800 for a 555kg Simmental bull (324.00) presented by K Brady; O Little £1550 505kg Charolais (306.00); P McCann £1430 395kg Limousin (362.00), £1250 365kg Limousin (343.00); R Chapman £1430 525kg Aberdeen Angus (272.00), £1130 385kg Belgian Blue (294.00); D Hammond £1350 405kg Hereford (332.00), £1190 370kg SHB (321.00), £1080 365kg Limousin (295.00); C Kerr £1240 380kg Hereford (325.00), £1060 315kg Limousin (338.00), £890 260kg Limousin (340.00); J O’Hara £990 320kg Aberdeen Angus (308.00), £950 320kg Aberdeen Angus (296.00); A Hopper £950 295kg Limousin (323.00), £880 275kg Limousin (318.00), £800 270kg Limousin (295.00); K Cush £750 255kg Shorthorn (293.00); A Crothers £710 x 3 240kg Belgian Blue (294.00) and J Lawless £680 x 2 230kg Belgian Blue (293.00), £670 255kg Aberdeen Angus (263.00), £550 180kg Aberdeen Angus (302.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1520 480kg Charolais (315.00) presented by O Little, £1510 510kg Charolais (295.00), £1400 480kg Limousin (290.00); B Teague £1080 370kg Charolais (293.00); M McNally £1030 355kg Limousin (288.00), £770 265kg Aberdeen Angus (291.00); R Ryan £1030 315kg Limousin (328.00), £980 350kg Limousin (280.00), £950 300kg Charolais (316.00); D Hammond £950 310kg Charolais (305.00); B Ryan £870 285kg Charolais (303.00), £820 x 2 280kg Limousins (293.00); K Cush £760 265kg Shorthorn (288.00), £710 240kg Speckle Park (298.00) and C Kerr £750 230kg Limousin (326.00).

Fat lamb sold to £148 for a pen of 26kg lambs presented by D McClements; G Mitchell £147 26kg, £141 24kg, £140 22kg; N Bingham £140 23kg and R Allingham £138 21kg.

Fat ewes sold to £120 presented by R Dalton; T Watt £98; G Wilkinson £88 and R Dalton £84.

Store lambs topped at £128 20kg presented by N Bingham; R Allingham £126 17kg, £120 16kg; C Ferry £108 15kg and A Boyd £96 15kg.

Breeding stock sold to £265 for 4 in-lamb ewes presented by G Wilkinson, £238 for 4 in-lamb ewes, £198 for 3 in-lamb ewes.