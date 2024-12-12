Prices continue to rise at Enniskillen Mart, heavy weight bullocks selling to £2220

Another good supply of stock with prices rising all the time at Enniskillen Mart.

Heavy weight bullocks sold to 309ppk for a 718kg Charolais at £2220.

Light weights sold to 364ppk for a 390kg Charolais at £1420.

Bullocks

Lisnaskea producer 454kg Limousin at £1490, 494kg Limousin at £1600; Irvinestown producer 484kg Aberdeen Angus at £1340, 500kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1450; Brookeborough producer 646kg Holstein at £1350, 638kg Friesian at £1480, 616k Friesian at £1570; Sixmilecross producer 582kg Limousin at £1820, 376kg Hereford at £1050; Derrylin producer 420kg Aberdeen Angus at £1490, 362kg Aberdeen Angus at £1340, 484kg Aberdeen Angus at £1570, 522kg Simmental at £1730, 394kg Charolais at £1420, 412kg Charolais at £1470; Caledon producer 578kg Limousin at £1850, 606kg Charolais at £1800; Garrison producer 626kg Charolais at £1720; Enniskillen producer 664kg Aberdeen Angus at £1900, 542kg Limousin at £1850, 564kg Aubrac at £1750; Bellanaleck producer 718kg Charolais at £2220, 662kg Charolais at £2040, 688kg Aberdeen Angus at £2000; Letterbreen producer 510kg Limousin at £1620, 530kg Charolais at £1680, 476kg Limousin at £1450; Brookeborough producer 610kg Charolais at £1860, 616kg Charolais at £1810, 626kg Charolais at £1900; Derrygonnelly producer 444kg Charolais at £1430, 390kg Charolais at £1420, 398kg Charolais at £1280; Florencecourt producer 472kg Charolais at £1560, 514kg Charolais at £1620, 480kg Charolais at £1500, 518kg Charolais at £1560; Enniskillen producer 486kg Limousin at £1460, 570kg Aberdeen Angus at £1510, 632kg Charolais at £1670, 550kg Charolais at £1570; Lisbellaw producer 442kg Simmental at £1540, 346kg Charolais at £1250, 328kg Simmental at £1180; Kesh producer 612kg Charolais at £1900, 660kg Charolais at £1900, 656kg Charolais at £1900, 592kg Charolais at £1840 and Drumquin producer 462kg Aberdeen Angus at £1260.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £900 to £1670 paid for a 530kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £700 to £1370 for a 432kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 530kg Charolais bull at £1670, 432kg Charolais heifer at £1370, 405kg Charolais heifer at £1320, 369kg Charolais heifer at £1170; Derrylin producer 359kg Simmental heifer at £1080, 287kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1060; Derrygonnelly producer 278kg Charolais heifer at £900, 280kg Limousin heifer at £990, 399kg Charolais steer at £1370; Lisnaskea producer 275kg Shorthorn bull at £780, 225kg Shorthorn bull at £690, 372kg Shorthorn bull at £850; Belleek producer 384kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1310, 343kg Charolais steer at £1430, 324kg Limousin steer at £1100, 290k Charolais steer at £1190; Florencecourt producer 405kg Charolais steer at £1460, 343kg Charolais heifer at £1150, 367kg Charolais heifer at £1170, 385kg Limousin heifer at £1160; Belcoo producer 321kg Charolais steer at £1170, 266kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 283kg Charolais heifer at £1130, 278kg Charolais heifer at £1070; Kinawley producer 264kg Charolais bull at £1100, 333kg Limousin bull at £1270, 282kg Limousin bull at £1080; Tempo producer 342kg Charolais steer at £1340, 299kg Charolais steer at £1270, 267kg Charolais steer at £1100, 311kg Charolais heifer at £1120; Dromore producer 362kg Charolais steer at £1450, 334kg Charolais steer at £1320, 314kg Charolais steer at £1360, 287kg Charolais heifer at £1060; Fintona producer 204kg Limousin heifer at £820, 263kg Limousin heifer at £1000, 252kg Limousin heifer at £870; Newtownbutler producer 321kg Charolais bull at £1260, 357kg Charolais bull at £1350, 287kg Charolais bull at £1020, 276kg Charolais bull at £1080; Irvinestown producer 299kg Charolais bull at £1130, 271kg Charolais heifer at £990, 257kg Charolais heifer at £1160, 352kg Limousin bull at £1300, 368kg Limousin bull at £1400; Monea producer 287kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 331kg Charolais bull at £1190 and Fivemiletown producer 335kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 319kg Charolais bull at £1090.

Calves

Shorthorn bull at £330, Aberdeen Angus bull at £380, Charolais bull at £490, Aberdeen Angus bull at £435, Charolais bull at £470, Holstein bull at £70, Aberdeen Angus bull at £225, Friesian bull at £140, Aberdeen Angus bull at £250, Hereford heifer at £340, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £300, Charolais heifer at £420, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £300, Belgian Blue heifer at £270 and 350.

Older calves: Limousin bull born April at £790m Limousin bull born June at £700, Charolais bull born June at £680, Charolais bull born July at £695, Simmental heifer born June at £650, Simmental heifer born June at £600.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold this week to £1970 paid for a Charolais cow with Hereford Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Heifers

Forward lots to 341ppk paid for a 522kg Charolais at £1780 and up to at £2060.

Light weights sold to 347ppk paid for a 386kg Charolais at £1340.

Springfield producer Charolais 680kg at £2060, Charolais 564kg at £1760; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 650kg at £1920, Charolais 600kg at £1790, Charolais 386kg at £1340; Trillick producer Charolais 600kg at £1830; Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 560kg at £1760; Tempo producer Charolais 524kg at £1780, Charolais 522kg at £1750; Tamlaght producer Charolais 518kg at £1640 and Rosslea producer Charolais 540kg at £1680.

Fat cows

Derrylin producer Limousin 696kg at £1900; Kinawley producer Saler 598kg at £1880; Garrison producer 664kg Limousin at £1800 and Tempo producer Charolais bull 998kg at £2040.