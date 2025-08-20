Prices continue to strengthen at Dungannon Mart, steers selling to £3000

Wednesday 20th August 2025: A good entry of stock saw prices continue to strengthen with steers selling to £3000 for a 760kg Charolais (395.00).

While heifers cleared to £2380 for a 620kg Charolais (384.00).

Fat cows sold to £2170 for a 560kg Limousin (388.00).

Dropped calves topped at £970 for a Limousin bull calf.

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves sold to £1000 for a Charolais.

Breeding stock sold to a height of £2600 for a Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot.

Weanling prices peaked at £2540 for a 565kg Simmentals male (450.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1880 for a 485kg Limousin (388.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a height of £3000 paid for a 760kg Charolais (395.00) presented by J Casey, £2820 725kg Simmentals (389.00); H Smith £2840 720kg Limousin (394.00); S McCluskey £2780 730kg Limousin (381.00), £2520 650kg Belgian Blue (388.00), £2430 610kg Limousin (398.00), £2290 600kg Limousin (382.00); B Campbell £2760 725kg Limousin (381.00), £2360 615kg Limousin (384.00), £2340 585kg Limousin (400.00); P Doran £2720 710kg Limousin (383.00), £2600 655kg Limousin (397.00); J Morrow £2720 710kg Charolais (383.00), £2510 640kg Charolais (392.00), £2410 625kg Charolais (386.00); H Smith £2360 605kg Belgian Blue (390.00); P Grimley £2280 595kg Belgian Blue (383.00); S Cuddy £2140 525kg Limousin (408.00), £2010 510kg Limousin (394.00); K McAleer £2100 550kg Limousin (382.00) and J Mallon £2040 505kg Charolais (404.00).

Heifers

Heifers cleared to £2380 620kg Charolais (384.00) presented by R Wright; W Murray £2290 575kg Simmentals (398.00), £2255 530kg Limousin (426.00); J Fullerton £2240 545kg Limousin (411.00), £1770 450kg Charolais (394.00); J Quinn £2160 505kg Charolais (428.00); V Cunningham £2090 500kg Limousin (418.00), £2060 540kg Simmentals (382.00); J Taylor £2000 510kg Belgian Blue (392.00), £1880 495kg Belgian Blue (380.00), £1870 485kg Belgian Blue (386.00); C McFarland £1980 485kg Limousin (408.00); W McCavish £1770 375kg Limousin (472.00), £1760 405kg Limousin (435.00), £1750 420kg Limousin (417.00), £1700 385kg Limousin (442.00), £1700 390kg Limousin (436.00), £1700 415kg Limousin (410.00); F Donnelly £1660 380kg Charolais (437.00), £1660 380kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (438.00), £1380 350kg Limousin (395.00) and J Quinn £1580 365kg Limousin (433.00), £1560 370kg Limousin (422.00), £1530 360kg Limousin (425.00).

Fat cows sold to £2170 560kg Limousin (388.00) presented by M Gilmore, £2040 535kg Limousin (381.00), £1900 535kg Limousin (355.00); S Montgomery £1810 650kg Friesian (279.00) and E Corr £1430 565kg Aberdeen Angus (2530.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves prices remain brisk with male calves selling to £970 for a Limousin bull presented by A Bowden, £920 Limousin bull, £820 Limousin bull, £700 x 2 Limousin bulls, £680 Limousin bull; J Fox £800 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls; A Fox £780 Hereford bull, £670 x 4 Hereford bulls, £540 Hereford bull; C Quinn £720 Limousin bull; R Parke £690 Hereford bull; B McKeever £630 x 5 Waygu bulls; I Marshall £620 Aberdeen Angus bull, £620 Hereford bull, £570 Hereford bull; G Fox £600 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls and R Douglas £580 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls.

Friesian bull calves sold from £270 to £280.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £1000 for a Charolais presented by A Bowden, £800 Limousin heifer, £700 Simmentals heifer, £630 Limousin heifer; S Williamson £940 Charolais heifer; J Fox £840 Belgian Blue heifer; B McKeever £770 Limousin heifer; D and F Smyth £700 x Aberdeen Angus heifers, £670 Limousin heifer, £670 Charolais heifer; H Rainey £690 Galloway heifer; W Sloan £670 Limousin heifer, £600 Limousin heifer; M Gilmore £590 Limousin heifer; A Fox £560 x 3 Hereford heifers; I and S Marshall £550 x 7 Hereford heifers and B McKeever £520 Waygu heifer, £520 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £2600 for a Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot presented by M Mullin.

Weanlings

Weanlings reached a height of £2540 paid for a 565kg Simmentals male (450.00) presented by P Hughes, £2490 585kg Belgian Blue (426.00), £2480 560kg Charolais (443.00), £2390 535kg Charolais (447.00), £2160 485kg Charolais (445.00), £2130 485kg Charolais (440.00); A and M O’Neill £2120 450kg Belgian Blue (476.00); A Boyd £2070 405kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (511.00); K Foster £1700 285kg Simmentals (597.00), £1670 305kg Simmentals (548.00), £1500 285kg Simmentals (526.00); R Burns £1700 x 3 360kg Belgian Blue (469.00), £1450 340kg Hereford (427.00); D McCullough £1560 375kg Aberdeen Angus (416.00); C Armstrong £1550 315kg Charolais (492.00); G McCann £1480 370kg Hereford (400.00) and I Grant £1460 x 3 320kg Aberdeen Angus (455.00).

Meanwhile weaning heifers topped at £1880 for a 485kg Limousin (388.000 presented by A Boyd; W Reid £1740 455kg Saler (382.00), £1470 335kg Parthenais (439.00), £1440 335kg Saler (430.00), £1040 255kg Saler (408.00); D and J Kane £1590 320kg Charolais (496.00); C Armstrong £1520 325kg Charolais (468.00), £1500 320kg Charolais (469.00), £1260 305kg Hereford (414.00); M Hughes £1500 x 2 340kg Simmentals (439.00), £1500 460kg Belgian Blue (417.00); S Williamson £1480 330kg Limousin (449.00), £1420 275kg Aberdeen Angus (516.00), £1370 335kg Limousin (409.00); J Stewart £1460 x 2 360kg Aberdeen Angus (406.00), £1110 275kg Aberdeen Angus (404.00); D McCullough £1400 315kg Hereford (444.00); K Foster £1280 305kg Simmentals (420.00) and J Aberdeen Angus Farms £1120 240kg Charolais (467.00), £110 235kg Simmentals (468.00), £1070 245kg Simmentals (437.00), £1030 245kg Aberdeen Angus (420.00), £1010 205kg Belgian Blue (493.00), £1000 225kg Simmentals (444.00), £840 205kg Aberdeen Angus (410.00).