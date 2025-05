Prices for cattle continue to increase at Markethill Mart, heavy heifers to £2700

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An entry of 650 cattle mart Markethill on Saturday 15th February saw prices increase further for all classes of cattle.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heifers

The 270 heifers sold in a further improved trade with good quality forward heifers selling to £415 for 506k at £2100 from an Armagh producer.

The same owner received £386 for 542k at £2090.

Farming Life livestock markets

Main demand for good quality forward heifers from £350 to £379 per 100 kilos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy heifers sold to £408 for 652k at £2660 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

The same owner received £395 for 650k at £2570.

Top price heifer £2780 for 736k £378 from a Crossgar producer.

All good quality heavy heifers sold from £340 to £378 per 100 kilos with several heifers selling from £2400 to £2700 each.

Good quality grazing heifers sold to £401 for 484k at £1940 from an Armagh farmer followed by £395 for 474k at £1900.

A Rostrevor producer received £394 for 454k at £1790.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All good quality grazing heifers sold from £340 to £392 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Armagh farmer 506k £2100 £415.00; Armagh farmer 542k £2090 £386.00; Saintfield farmer 502k £1900 £379.00; Newry farmer 580k £2190 £378.00; Saintfield farmer 506k £1910 £378.00; Dungannon farmer r514k £1940 £377.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 554k £2090 £377.00; Portadown farmer 550k £2070 £376.00 and Saintfield farmer518k £1940 £375.

Heavy heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 652k £2660 £408.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 650k £2570 £395.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 632k £2410 £381.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 622k £2350 £378.00; Crossgar farmer 736k £2780 £378.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 638k £2350 £368.00; Belleeks farmer 616k £2260 £367.00; Armagh farmer 616k £2250 £365.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 648k £2360 £364.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 700k £2540 £363.00 and Crossgar farmer 748k £2700 £361.

Middleweight heifers

Armagh farmer 484k £1940 £401.00; Armagh farmer 476k £1900 £399.00; Rostrevor farmer 454k £1790 £394.00; Lisburn farmer 492k £1930 £392.00; Lisburn farmer 472k £1840 £390.00; Tassagh farmer 488k £1900 £389.00; Armagh farmer 486k £1880 £387.00; Saintfield farmer 498k £1920 £386.00; Enniskillen farmer 500k £1920 £384.00 and Portadown farmer 496k £1890 £381.

Bullocks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 140 bullocks also met with a very firm demand with good quality forward bullocks selling from £340 to £393 for 516k at £2030 from a Markethill producer.

The same owner received £391 for 514k at £2010.

A Rathfriland farmer received £390 for 540k at £1980.

A Cullyhanna farmer received £389 for 504k at £1960.

Heavy bullocks sold up to £360 for 656k at £2360 from an Armagh producer followed by £350 for 620k at £2180 from an Armagh farmer.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £340 to £407 for 420k at £1710 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £400 for 452k at £1810 from a Rostrevor producer.

Forward bullocks

Markethill farmer 516k £2030 £393.00; Markethill farmer 514k £2010 £391.00; Hilltown farmer 508k £1980 £390.00; Cullyhanna farmer 504k £1960 £389.00; Markethill farmer 510k £1980 £388.00; Armagh farmer 508k £1950 £384.00; Armagh farmer 506k £1940 £383.00; Hilltown farmer 516k £1970 £382.00; Crossgar farmer 556k £2100 £378.00 and Markethill farmer 526k £1980 £376.

Heavy bullocks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armagh farmer 656k £2360 £360.00; Armagh farmer 632k £2180 £345.00; Dromore farmer 652k £2240 £344.00; Dromara farmer 686k £2340 £341.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer Aberdeen Angus 698k £2270 £325.00; Dromara farmer 712k £2300 £323.00; Markethill farmer Aberdeen Angus 740k £2380 £322.00 and Hamiltonsbawn farmer Aberdeen Angus 718k £2300 £320.

Middleweight bullocks

Cullyhanna farmer 420k £1710 £407.00; Rostrevor farmer 452k £1810 £400.00; Cullyhanna farmer 456k £1820 £399.00; Cullyhanna farmer 454k £1810 £399.00; Cullyhanna farmer 480k £1910 £398.00; Benburb farmer 432k £1700 £394.00; Cullyhanna farmer 480k £1880 £392.00; Cullyhanna farmer 444k £1730 £390.00; Cullyhanna farmer 464k £1800 £388.00 and Warrenpoint farmer 462k £1780 £385.

Weanlings

The 250 weanlings sold in the firmest trade to date this year.

Good quality light males up to £532 for 216k at £1150 from a Whitecross farmer followed by £492 for 242k at £1190 from a Markethill producer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pen of light Belgian Blue averaging 168k was sold at £770 each £458 from a Rathfriland producer.

Middleweight males sold to £447 for 318k at £1420 from a Markethill farmer followed by £444 for 304k at £1350 from a Forkhill producer.

All top quality middleweight males sold from £400 to £441 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold up to £1960 each for 506k at £387 from a Cullyhanna farmer and up to £423 for 404k at £1710 from a Banbridge farmer followed by £421 for 404k at £1700 also from a Banbridge producer.

A Camlough farmer received £412 for 430k at £1770.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Light heifer weanlings to £437 for 270k at £1180 from at Tassagh producer.

The same owner received £418 for 292k at £1220.

Middleweight heifers to £427 for 340k at £1450 from a Cullyhanna producer followed by £409 for 306k at £1250 from a Whitecross farmer.

All good quality middleweight heifers from £350 to £402 per 100 kilos.

Stronger heifers sold up to £438 for 560k at £2260 from a Belleeks farmer followed by £397 for 406k at £1610 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Light male weanlings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitecross farmer 216k £1150 £532.00; Markethill farmer 242k £1190 £492.00; Belleeks farmer 222k £1090 £491.00; Belleeks farmer 218k £1060 £486.00; Belleeks farmer 270k £1290 £478.00; Markethill farmer 300k £1400 £467.00; Rathfriland farmer 168k £770 £458.00; Rathfriland farmer 168k £770 £458.00; Rathfriland farmer 168k £770 £458.00 and Rathfriland farmer 168k £770 £458.

Middleweight male weanlings

Markehtill farmer 318k £1420 £447.00; Forkhill farmer 304k £1350 £444.00; Poyntzpass farmer 308k £1360 £442.00; Co Fermanagh farmer 304k £1340 £441.00; Poyntzpass farmer 322k £1410 £438.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 320k £1380 £431.00; Co Fermanagh farmer 312k £1320 £423.00; Forkhill farmer 360k £1520 £422.00; Forkhill farmer 356k £1500 £421.00 and Banbridge farmer 368k £1550 £421.

Strong male weanlings

Banbridge farmer 404k £1710 £423.00; Banbridge farmer 404k £1700 £421.00; Camlough farmer 430k £1770 £412.00; Dromore farmer 412k £1650 £401.00; Cullyhanna farmer 418k £1660 £397.00; Dromore farmer 434k £1710 £394.00; Cullyhanna farmer 506k £1960 £387.00 and Co Fermanagh farmer 404k £1500 £371.

Light heifer weanlings

Tassagh farmer 270k £1180 £437.00; Tassagh farmer 292k £1220 £418.00; Markethill farmer 260k £1050 £404.00; Forkhill farmer 272k £1040 £382.00; Lisburn farmer 298k £1115 £374.00; Markethill farmer 294k £1100 £374.00; Mayobridge farmer 244k £900 £369.00; Mayobridge farmer 244k £900 £369.00 and Newry farmer 232k £850 £366.

Middleweight heifer weanlings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cullyhanna farmer 340k £1450 £427.00; Whitecross farmer 306k £1250 £309.00; Newry farmer 348k £1400 £402.00; Tassagh farmer 366k £1460 £399.00; Newry farmer 358k £1420 £397.00; Cullyhanna farmer 328k £1290 £393.00; Markethill farmer 322k £1220 £379.00; Cullyhanna farmer 358k £1340 £374.00; Loughgall farmer 350k £1310 £374.00; Annaghmore farmer 390k £1450 £372.00; Loughgall farmer 372k £1380 £371.00; Loughgall farmer 310k £1150 £371.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 378k £1400 £370.

Strong heifer weanlings

Belleeks farmer 516k £2260 £438.00; Cullyhanna farmer 406k £1610 £397.00 and Tandragee farmer 408k £1500 £368.

In the suckler ring in calf cows sold to £2480 for a Limousin from a Whitecross farmer.

Several more sold from £1500 to £1880 each.