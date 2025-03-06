Prices for cattle continue to rise at Omagh Mart, cattle top at £2930

Monday 3rd March 2025: Prices continue to rise towards the next ceiling of £3000, as cattle topped at £2930 on Monday’s sale.

Bullocks

A Walsh, Dungannon 765k £2930; 730k £2740; 705k £2440, E Elkin, Omagh 750k £2700; 630k £2300, PM Loughran, Tattysallagh 680k £2570; 620k £2300, H Gilmore, Tattycor 640k £2460; 765k £2540; 700k £2430, S Dobbs, Carrickmore 550k £2230; 520k £2040; 620k £2320, Peter Owens, Sixmilecross 530k £2130; 610k £2130; 610k £2350; 510k £1930; 620k £2320, K Donaghy, Carrickmore 610k £2370; 590k £2250; 575k £2160, William Johnston, Lack 560k £2120; 530k £2020; 470k £1770, M McDermott, Dunmoyle 605k £2280; 525k £1940; 575k £2060, H McAleer, Ederney 610k £2300; 605k £2230, F McElroy, Fintona 620k £2300; 425k £1950; 630k £2280, R Wilson, Baronscourt 645k £2340, T McNeill, Ballymagorry 655k £2330, W Nixon, Donemana 505k £1780; 510k £1790; 440k £1630; 420k £1550, M G Keys, Fintona 500k £1760; 540k £1790; 640k £2020, B and J O’Kane, Drumquin 430k £1650; 390k £1400, P Clarke, Formil 480k £1830, J A McCay, Castlederg 425k £1570; 515k £1760, R Doherty, Dunbreen 450k £1580; 435k £1500; 440k £1470, Jas Walsh, Arvalee 460k £1600 and C Brannigan, Drumquin 395k £1630; 370k £1410.

Heifers

Omagh Mart

Robert Wilson, Baronscourt 685k £2580, William Doherty, Strabane 710k £2560, Rory McDermott, Cashel 680k £2460; 605k £2160; 525k £1870, J Donnelly, Dromore 615k £2400, D McManus, Letteree 600k £2310; 610k £2280, K Doherty, Strabane 665k £2420, A McCullagh, Plumbridge 550k £2090; 520k £1870, G Corcoran, Arvalee 505k £1820, William Kee, Douglas Bridge 605k £2150, A Nelson, Castlederg 550k £1930; 575k £1880, Robert Giles, Brackey 570k £2000; 605k £2050; 630k £2090, D McKinney, Fintona 520k £1820; 525k £1820; 495k £1760, C Scott, Newtownstewart 590k £2050, L McKinley, Trillick 520k £1800; 490k £1760; 605k £2020, J McCaughey, Dunamanagh 525k £1810; 560k £1840, C McKenna, Fintona 510k £1750, J A Orr, Plumbridge 430k £1640; 450k £1600; 565k £1850, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 465k £1750; 480k £1760, C McGoldrick, Castlederg 440k £1620; 635k £2100, T McKinley, Botera 490k £1760; 455k £1630; 515k £1760, M L O’Neill, Greencastle 475k £1700, E Swift, Irvinestown 405k £1440; 375k £1320, Jas Walsh, Arvalee 385k £1380, R Doherty, Dunbreen 390k £1370, C McFarland, Donaghanie 510k £1750 and D Conwell, Donemana 520k £1730.

Fat cows

M Walker, Corlea 570k £338; 540k £294; 720k £290, M McGurk, Loughmacrory 580k £320; 740k £320, P Conwell, Donemana 520k £320, E McMackin, Sion Mills 760k £318, W R Cousins, Botera 800k £316, O Monaghan, Ederney 660k £314, J Cassidy, Tattyreagh 670k £312 and P McNulty, Mountfield 460k £310.

Friesian cows

J McCullagh, Plumbridge 690k £266, D Alexander, Omagh 620k £252, R Clarke, Lislaird 640k £242, V Armstrong, Irvinestown 810k £240 and Fairmount Farms 670k £228; 560k £224.

Weanlings

Representatives of N McCleary, Augher £1360; £1320; £1310 and £1240 Limousin bull, A Patterson, Newtownstewart £1310 Charolais bull; £1300 Limousin bull, Patrick Fox, Creggan £1280 Charolais heifer, I McCutcheon, Dunbreen £1200 and £1120 Charolais heifers, R McGuire, Corgary £1170 and £1150 Charolais bull, William Wilson, Killybrack £1100 Belgian Blue bull; £1040 and £1030 Belgian Blue heifers, A and R Millar, Sion Mills £1040 (3) Aberdeen Angus bull and K Latimer, Trillick £900 Hereford heifers; £830 Friesian bull.

Dropped calves

K McIlwaine, Newtownstewart £770; £770 and £760 Charolais bull, N Barton, Beragh £700 Belgian Blue bull; £690 Belgian Blue heifer, R S Crawford, Fintona £695 and £675 Aberdeen Angus bull; £560 Friesian bull, M Walker, Corlea £665 Charolais bull, G McGrenaghan Trillick £640 Belgian Blue bull, P K Donnelly, Beragh £610 Limousin bull, D Taggart, Leglands £590 Shorthorn heifer, Neil Armstrong, Dromore £580 (2) Limousin heifers, C McFarland, Beragh £580 Hereford bull; £550 Aberdeen Angus bull, L Mathews, Strabane £585 and £580 Aberdeen Angus bull, J Elliot, Castlederg £580 Belgian Blue heifer, J S Bogle, Castlederg £570 Hereford bull, G Lyons, Beragh £565 Aberdeen Angus bull and J Cowan, Ballymagorry £560 Limousin bull.