Prices from Raphoe mart

One spring lamb (55kgs) sold for €194

Two spring lambs (50kgs) sold for €174 each

Ewes with one lamb sold from €140 to €248/team

Ewes with two lambs sold from €200 to €332/team

Fat Ewes sold from €100 to €216 each

The large entry of stock on offer at the cattle sale on Thursday, 12th May sale met an outstanding trade with prices reaching record levels.

Fat Cows were highly sought after with many selling to over €3/kg and €3860/head.

Strong, forward cattle sold from €3/kg to €3.80/kg.

Top quality medium weights were also in demand selling from €2.80/kg to €3.50/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.

AA cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €3.20/kg.

FR cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg.

Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.50/kg to €3.50/kg

Heifers sold from €2.50/kg to €3.80/kg

Fat Cows sold from €830/head to €3860/head

Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €675 to €1555 over the weight

Beef Bullocks - €1000 to €1265 over the weight

Store Bullocks - €535 to €1115 over the weight

Beef Heifers - €670 to €1885 over the weight