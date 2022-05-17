Prices from Raphoe mart

One spring lamb (55kgs) sold for €194
Two spring lambs (50kgs) sold for €174 each
Ewes with one lamb sold from €140 to €248/team
Ewes with two lambs sold from €200 to €332/team
Fat Ewes sold from €100 to €216 each
The large entry of stock on offer at the cattle sale on Thursday, 12th May sale met an outstanding trade with prices reaching record levels.
Fat Cows were highly sought after with many selling to over €3/kg and €3860/head.
Strong, forward cattle sold from €3/kg to €3.80/kg.
Top quality medium weights were also in demand selling from €2.80/kg to €3.50/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.
AA cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €3.20/kg.
FR cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg.
Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.50/kg to €3.50/kg
Heifers sold from €2.50/kg to €3.80/kg
Fat Cows sold from €830/head to €3860/head
Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €675 to €1555 over the weight
Beef Bullocks - €1000 to €1265 over the weight
Store Bullocks - €535 to €1115 over the weight
Beef Heifers - €670 to €1885 over the weight
Store Heifers - €350 to €900 over the weight