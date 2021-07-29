Prices peak at £1580 for Limousin steer at Dungannon Mart

Heifers sold to £1370 655klg Aberdeen Angus (209.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1410 810kg Simmental (174.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £530 for a Limousin bull and heifer calves to £420 Charolais.

Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1360 for a Charolais cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1050 for a 520kg Aberdeen Angus bull (202.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers peaked at £915 for a 425kg Charolais (214.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain brisk to peak at £1580 for 660kg Limousin (239.00) presented by E and S Boland, £1500 650kg Limousin (231.00), £1440 620kg Charolais (232.00), £1380 610kg Limousin (226.00); J McBennett £1540 695kg Belgian Blue (222.00), £1490 680kg Charolais (219.00), £1460 685kg Simmental (213.00), £1460 680kg Simmental (215.00); T Wallace £1420 650kg Shorthorn beef (219.00), £1230 575kg Aberdeen Angus (214.00); M Courtney £1320 565kg Limousin (234.00); D Bristow £1240 555kg Belgian Blue (223.00); N Badger £1200 550kg Limousin (218.00); S Henderson £1010 470kg Limousin (215.00) and I Young £890 410kg Hereford (217.00).

Heifers

A large entry of Heifers cleared to a height of £1370 for a 655kg Aberdeen Angus (209.00) presented by D McAree; G McConville £1330 610kg Charolais (218.00), £1230 585kg Aberdeen Angus (210.00); D Barker £1220 500kg Charolais (244.00); S Henderson £1210 550kg Limousin (220.00), £1070 500kg Limousin (214.00); K Barnes £1200 545kg Charolais (220.00); D Kirk £1190 560kg Charolais (213.00); K Lockhart £1155 485kg Charolais (238.00)0, £1110 450kg Charolais (247.00), £1090 510kg Charolais (214.00), £985 440kg Charolais (224.00), £955 415kg Charolais (230.00)0; E Harkness £1000 440kg Charolais (227.00) and W Johnston £970 450kg Aberdeen Angus (216.00), £960 435kg Charolais (221.00).

Fat cows sold to a height of £1410 810kg Simmental presented by J Casey, £1400 835kg Aberdeen Angus (168.00) and G McConville £1090 735kg Aberdeen Angus (148.00).

Dropped calves

Once again a good entry of calves saw prices peak at £530 for a Limousin bull presented by an Portadown farmer, £510 Aberdeen Angus bull, £490 Limousin bull, £365 Simmental bull; K Watson £435 x 3 Charolais bulls, £400 Charolais bull, £395 x 4 Hereford bulls; C Loughran £410 Hereford bull; S Montgomery £400 Aberdeen Angus bull; H Watters £390 Shorthorn bull; R Fields £380 Charolais bull; I and S Marshall £370 Hereford bull, £310 Hereford bull; An Sixmilecross producer £335 Limousin bull; R Park £315 Aberdeen Angus bull; Friesian bulls sold from £85 to £315 for stronger sorts; Meanwhile Heifer Calves cleared to £420 x 2 Charolais heifers presented by K Watson, £380 Belgian Blue heifer, £290 Belgian Blue heifer, £260 x 2 Hereford heifers; a Sixmilecross producer £365 Limousin heifer; R Fields £330 Simmental heifer; R Park £285 Belgian Blue heifer, £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer and I and S Marshall £260 Hereford heifer.

Suckled cows and calves cleared to £1360 for a Charolais Cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot presented by J J Donnelly and a Fermanagh producer £1230 for Aberdeen Angus cow with a Stabiliser heifer calf at foot, £1040 for an Aberdeen Angus cow with a Stabiliser heifer calf at foot,

Weanling

A larger entry of weanlings saw prices peak at £1050 for a 520kg Aberdeen Angus bull (202.00) presented by an Armagh farmer, £960 485kg Aberdeen Angus (198.00); D Irvine £810 360kg Simmental (225.00), £790 355kg Simmental (221.00); J Downey £810 325kg Limousin (248.00) and J Devlin £800 375kg Simmental (212.00), £750 320kg Simmental (234.00).