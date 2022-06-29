Prices peak at £1890 at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1700 for a 640kg Char (266.00); Fat Cows sold to £1790 835kg AA (214.00); Dropped Calves sold to £345 BB Bull and Heifer Calves to £335 AA Hfr; Suckled Cows and Calves £1940 for a Sim Cow with a Lim Bull Calf at foot; Weanlings sold to a height of £1060 for a 505kg AA Heifer (209.00), While Weanling Males sold to £960 455kg Lim (211.00).

STEERS

A larger show of Steers saw prices remain steady to peak at £1890 770kg Char (246.00) presented by G Neville; J Glendinning £1650 735kg AA (225.00), £1550 675kg AA (230.00); T Montgomery £1620 640kg FKV (253.00), £1560 675kg FKV (231.00), £1540 640kg BB (241.00); A McGurk £1560 595kg Char (262.00), £1490 550kg Char (271.00), £1470 595kg Char (247.00), £1400 555kg Char (252.00), £1140 455kg Char (251.00); W Rodgers £1500 655kg Her (229.00), £1390 630kg Her (221.00), £1360 600kg Her (227.00); S Henderson £1410 575kg Lim (245.00), £1360 590kg Lim (231.00); R McKernan £1100 475kg Lim (232.00), £1070 460kg Char (233.00).

HEIFERS

Once again a strong trade for all classes of Heifers with prices peaking at £1700 for a 640kg Char (266.00) presented by a Dungannon producer, £1430 595kg Char (240.00); C Clarke £1670 620kg Lim (269.00), £1540 605kg Char (255.00), £1470 565kg Char (260.00), £1400 580kg Char (241.00), £1350 545kg SHB (248.00), £1340 520kg Char (258.00), £1300 505kg Char (257.00), £1290 505kg SHB (255.00), £1040 450kg Lim (231.00); E Greenaway £1440 600kg Char (240.00), £1420 545kg Lim (261.00); R Douglas £1280 540kg Char (237.00); P Hamilton £1240 510kg AA (243.00), £1190 485kg AA (245.00); A Clarke £1210 495kg SHB (244.00); R Cuddy £1140 490kg Lim (233.00).

Fat Cows sold to £1790 for a 835kg AA (214.00) presented by M McClelland, £1790 860kg AA (208.00), £1780 825kg AA (216.00), £1750 850kg AA (206.00), £1720 800kg AA (215.00), £1720 805kg AA (214.00), £1710 770kg AA (222.00), £1680 860kg AA (195.00); G Hill £930 605kg Her (154.00); O Robinson £760 550kg SWR (138.00).

DROPPED CALVES

Dropped calves cleared to £345 for a BB Bull presented by B Sheridan, £240 x 2 FKV Bulls; R Burns £300 x 2 BB Bulls, £290 BB Bull; D Robinson £290 Her Bull, £285 Her Bull; B O’Neill £275 AA Bull, £255 AA Bull; I & S Marshall £255 Her Bull; N Condy £240 Lim Bull; Fr Bulls sold from £60 to £150 for stronger sorts; Meanwhile Heifer Calves peaked at £335 AA presented by B O’Neill, £245 AA Hfr; B Sheridan £280 FKV Hfr; R & A Burns £270 BB Hfr, £230 BB Hfr, £220 BB Hfr; E Speers £220 BB Hfr;

Suckled Cows and Calves topped at £1940 for a Sim Hfr with a Lim Bull Calf at foot presented by a Dungannon producer; D Bell £1800 for a Lim Cow with a Lim Hfr Calf at foot.

WEANLINGS