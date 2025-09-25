Prices peak at £3010 for a 795kg steer at Dungannon Mart

A full yard of stock saw prices peak at £3010 for a 795kg steer (379.00).

While heifers cleared to £2690 for a 750kg Aberdeen Angus (359.00).

Fat cows sold to £1230 paid for a 670kg Friesian (185.00).

Dropped calves topped at £1220 paid for a Charolais bull calf.

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves sold to £1220 for a Charolais.

Meanwhile breeding stock sold to £3300 for a Shorthorn cow with a Shorthorn beef bull calf at foot.

Weanlings reached a ceiling of £2130 for a 480kg Charolais male calf (444.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1980 for a 370kg Charolais (535.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain steady to peak at £3010 795kg Charolais (379.00) presented by J Dooey, £2900 775kg Charolais (375.00), £2650 670kg Limousin (396.00); S McCluskey £2880 730kg Limousin (395.00), £2470 595kg Limousin (415.00); P Quinn £2760 710kg Limousin (389.00), £2710 705kg Charolais (385.00), £2600 675kg Limousin (385.00); S McGlinchey £2510 655kg Limousin (383.00); G Carroll £2490 625kg Aberdeen Angus (399.00), £2340 595kg Hereford (393.00), £2280 495kg Limousin (461.00), £2180 540kg Limousin (404.00), £2170 540kg Limousin (402.00), £1960 495kg Limousin (396.00); C Badger £2180 565kg Hereford (386.00); E Kirkpatrick £2020 520kg Belgian Blue (389.00), £1960 435kg Belgian Blue (451.00); Riverview Farms £1840 365kg Aberdeen Angus (504.00), £1700 430kg Limousin (395.00), £1700 370kg Charolais (460.00) and a Ballygawley producer £1680 390kg Belgian Blue (431.00).

Heifers

A quality entry of heifers saw prices peak at £2690 for a 750kg Aberdeen Angus (359.00) presented by D and M Fox; R Wright £2390 560kg Charolais (427.00), £2350 605kg Limousin (388.00); M Ferris £2310 595kg Charolais (388.00), £2300 575kg Charolais (400.00), £2260 575kg Charolais (393.00), £2230 565kg Charolais (395.00), £2190 545kg Charolais (401.00); P Curran £2180 535kg Charolais (408.00), £2130 500kg Limousin (426.00), £2090 475kg Charolais (440.00), £2080 460kg Limousin (452.00), £2000 480kg Limousin (417.00), £1900 475kg Limousin (400.00); F McVeigh £2160 550kg Limousin (393.00), £2160 510kg Limousin (424.00), £2100 485kg Limousin (433.00), £2070 535kg Limousin (387.00), £2060 535kg Limousin (385.00); W Murray £2140 555kg Charolais (386.00), £2110 505kg Limousin (418.00), £1960 505kg Charolais (388.00), £1860 475kg Simmental (392.00); K McGahan £2120 485kg Limousin (437.00), £1910 425kg Limousin (450.00), £1880 485kg Charolais (388.00), £1740 440kg Belgian Blue (396.00); D Quinn £1950 505kg Charolais (386.00); Riverview Farms £1870 455kg Limousin (411.00), £1750 400kg Charolais (438.00), £1720 405kg Limousin (425.00), £1700 385kg Charolais (442.00); W Rodgers £1520 385kg Hereford (395.00), £1480 380kg Hereford (390.00) and F Ferguson £1460 365kg Simmental (400.00).

Fat cows sold to £1230 for a 670kg Friesian (184.00) presented by S Montgomery and C Maxwell £700 525kg Aberdeen Angus (133.00).

Dropped calves

Once again a dropped calves sold to a super trade to peak at £1220 for a beef bred 10 week old Charolais bull presented by A Ferguson; D McKernan £1120 Charolais bull, £670 Limousin bull; I and S Marshall £1080 Hereford bull, £1070 x 7 Hereford bulls, £950 Hereford bull, £950 Hereford bull, £940 Hereford bull, £940 Hereford bull; S Duffy £1000 Hereford bull, £950 Hereford bull; TD Forbes £960 Charolais bull; S Greer £925 Hereford bull, £880 Limousin bull, £840 Aberdeen Angus bull, £810 x 2 Limousin bulls, £760 Shorthorn beef bull; R Jones £890 Belgian Blue bull; F McNally £880 Hereford bull; L McKinstry £820 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £780 Hereford bull, £760 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £670 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Montgomery £700 Aberdeen Angus bull; K Crawford £680 Aberdeen Angus bull; A McGovern £670 Aberdeen Angus bull, £600 Aberdeen Angus bull, £570 Aberdeen Angus bull and I Broomfield £630 Charolais bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £340 to £400.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £1220 for a 10 week old beef bred Charolais heifer presented by A Ferguson; G Gibson £850 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £810 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £800 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £790 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £720 Hereford heifer, £720 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £710 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £690 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £660 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Jones £780 Hereford heifer, £690 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; I Newell £780 x 3 Limousin heifers; I Broomfield £620 Charolais heifer, £610 Charolais heifer, £590 Charolais heifer, £500 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; K Crawford £620 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £610 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Givans £570 Aberdeen Angus heifer; A McGovern £560 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £510 Aberdeen Angus heifer and Kennedy Farms £500 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £3300 Shorthorn beef cow with bull calf at foot presented by Elliott Farms.

Weanlings

A quality entry of weanlings saw male calves sell to £2130 for a 480kg Limousin (444.00) presented by G McCavish, £1900 405kg Charolais (470.00), £1820 395kg Limousin (461.00), £1810 415kg Limousin (436.00), £1600 355kg Limousin (451.00); J Hagan £2100 455kg Charolais (461.00); R Stewart £1870 430kg Simmental (435.00); R Fullerton £1820 450kg Limousin (404.00); R Dickson £1800 x 2 320kg Chars (560.00), £1740 290kg Charolais (600.00), £1630 310kg Charolais (526.00), £1450 265kg Charolais (548.00); S McCrory £1800 395kg Charolais (456.00), £1670 345kg Limousin (484.00), £1460 270kg Limousin (540.00), £1310 x 2 205kg Lims (639.00); N McKiver £1780 365kg Belgian Blue (486.00), £1670 330kg Belgian Blue (506.00), £1580 320kg Simmental (494.00), £1520 295kg Simmental (515.00), £1520 320kg Simmental (475.00); P Johnston £1680 340kg Charolais (494.00), £1670 330kg Charolais (506.00), £1620 350kg Charolais (463.00), £1610 345kg Charolais (466.00), £1540 295kg Charolais (522.00), £1300 255kg Charolais (510.00); F Canavan £1680 355kg Limousin (473.00), £1600 280kg Limousin (571.00), £1570 305kg Limousin (515.00), £1560 330kg Limousin (473.00); T D Forbes £1560 270kg Charolais (578.00), £1500 310kg Charolais (484.00); F Tiffney £1560 315kg Charolais (495.00), £1400 295kg Charolais (475.00); K Foster £1370 285kg Simmental (481.00) and B Sheridan £1040 190kg Charolais (547.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1980 370kg Charolais (535.00) presented by J Hagan; G McCavish £1680 345kg Limousin (487.00), £1490 345kg Limousin (432.00), £1420 270kg Limousin (526.00); M Campton £1660 380kg Limousin (437.00), £1620 355kg Limousin (456.00), £1450 305kg Limousin (475.00); C Maxwell £1640 410kg Aberdeen Angus (400.00); S McCrory £1570 330kg Limousin (476.00); F Canavan £1550 265kg Limousin (584.00), £1520 275kg Limousin (555.00); K Foster £1210 290kg Simmental (417.00), £1110 260kg Simmental (427.00), £900 195kg Simmental (462.00) and B Sheridan £1180 205kg Charolais (576.00), £1100 180kg Charolais (611.00), £1100 200kg Charolais (550.00), £1100 205kg Charolais (536.00), £990 175kg Charolais (566.00).