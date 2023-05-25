Prices remain brisk at Dungannon Mart, prices peaked at £1760 for a 590kg Limousin steer

While heifers topped at £1740 555kg Charolais (314.00).

Fat cows sold to £1690 735kg Simmental (230.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £415 for a Limousin heifer calf with bull calves selling to £295 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Dungannon Mart

Suckled cows and calves sold to £2080 for a Charolais cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1360 for a 450kg Limousin male (300.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £1230 for a 395kg Limousin (311.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1760 for a 590kg Limousin (298.00) presented by M McCooey, £1610 550kg Limousin (293.00); H Kerr £1670 610kg Limousin (274.00), £1600 550kg Limousin (291.00), £1590 580kg Limousin (275.00); S Brannigan £1665 635kg Limousin (263.00), £1615 615kg Limousin (263.00); D Donaldson £1630 555kg Charolais (294.00), £1620 610kg Charolais (266.00), £1530 555kg Limousin (276.00), £1450 510kg Charolais (285.00); M Greenaway £1510 485kg Limousin (311.00), £1510 545kg Charolais (277.00), £1490 490kg Charolais (304.00), £1480 495kg Limousin (299.00), £1420 510kg Charolais (278.00), £1410 465kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (303.00), £1400 510kg Limousin (275.00), £1400 495kg Charolais (283.00), £1390 445kg Charolais (312.00), £1310 465kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (282.00), £1295 445kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (291.00), £1210 420kg Charolais (288.00); D Cassidy £1480 540kg Charolais (274.00), £1320 475kg Limousin (278.00); D Busby £1440 490kg Limousin (294.00); A Dungannon Farmer £1410 510kg Limousin (277.00), £1405 510kg Charolais (276.00); K McAleer £1400 500kg Belgian Blue (280.00) and S Mallon £1130 400kg Charolais (283.00), £1100 390kg Charolais (283.00), £1070 390kg Limousin (274.00), £1000 335kg Charolais (299.00), £940 300kg Charolais (313.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices remain strong to peak at £1740 555kg Charolais (314.00) presented by E McCann, £1730 565kg Charolais (306.00), £1710 545kg Charolais (314.00), £1530 580kg Limousin (264.00); K Burrows £1620 565kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (287.00), £1590 510kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (312.00), £1550 560kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (277.00), £1360 495kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (275.00); O Cairns £1560 605kg Limousin (258.00) and M McCooey £1380 510kg Limousin (271.00), £1290 445kg Limousin (290.00), £1280 475kg Limousin (270.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1690 for a 735kg Simmental (230.00) presented by J Casey; D McCrea £1140 610kg Friesian (187.00) and N McCann £1120 605kg Hereford (185.00).

Dropped calves

A smaller entry of calves saw male calves sell to £295 for Aberdeen Angus bull presented by W Sloan; A McGovern £295 Aberdeen Angus bull, £265 Aberdeen Angus bull; T Watson £265 x 3 Hereford bulls, £210 x 2 Hereford bulls; P Robinson £250 Simmental bull; P Dyche £220 x 2 Parthenais bulls and R and A Burns £205 Belgian Blue bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £415 Limousin presented by B Doran; P Robinson £400 Simmental bull; A McGovern £385 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £250 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £220 Aberdeen Angus heifer; S Quinn £255 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers and R and A Burns £245 Belgian Blue heifer, £235 Belgian Blue heifer.

Suckled cows and calves topped at £2080 for a Charolais cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot presented by G Hill and H Reid £1660 Aberdeen Angus cow with a Aberdeen Angus bull calf at foot.

Weanlings

Weanling prices remain brisk to peak at £1360 for a 455kg Limousin male (300.00) presented by M McCooey; D Wilson £1110 345kg Limousin (320.00), £1090 350kg Limousin (309.00); D Allen £1050 370kg Charolais (283.00); J Bloomer £970 320kg Limousin (303.00); P D N Farms £870 305kg Aberdeen Angus (284.00), £640 210kg Limousin (302.00), £660 220kg Aberdeen Angus (297.00), £630 205kg Limousin (307.00); P Devlin £850 290kg Charolais (290.00), £730 245kg Charolais (297.00); I Allen £830 295kg Limousin (283.00), £830 290kg Charolais (288.00) and D Robinson £710 255kg Aberdeen Angus (280.00), £630 x 3 230kg Aberdeen Angus (273.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers topped at £1230 395kg Limousin (311.00) presented by D Wilson £1170 415kg Limousin (281.00), £990 335kg Limousin (296.00), £960 305kg Limousin (312.00); R Law £880 340kg Charolais (258.00), £700 260kg Charolais (265.00); J Bloomer £830 250kg Charolais (333.00), £700 235kg Charolais (297.00); H Rainey £810 325kg Limousin (250.00) and P Devlin £640 245kg Charolais (260.00).

Spring lamb prices remain steady to peak at £140 for a pen of 23kg lambs presented by N Berry.

Fat ewes sold to £100 presented by M Daly; K Foster £100 , £72 and W Jardine £82.

Fat rams sold to £90 presented by W Jardine.

