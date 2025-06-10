Prices remain firm for sheep at Gortin Mart, ewes selling to £200

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 10th Jun 2025, 11:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Prices staying firm this week at Gortin Mart with lambs selling to 644ppk and ewes making £200.

Lambs

M Bingham £154/33kg (466ppk) G Blair £150.50/24.4kg (616ppk) R Henry £150/26kg (576ppk) S Kerlin £150/25.1kg (597ppk) D Calvert £150/27.5kg (545ppk) £145/24.3kg (596ppk) H Beattie £149/24.1kg (618ppk) P O'Kane £148.50/24.3kg (611ppk) M McCullagh £148/24.7kg (599ppk) J Keenan £147/23kg (639ppk) K Armstrong £147/23kg (639ppk) S Wilson £145.50/23.7kg (613ppk) T Crawford £143.50/22.5kg (637ppk) £143/22.4kg (638ppk) R Smyth £143/22.7kg (630ppk) Gorthill Farms £142/22.2kg (639ppk) S Mawhinney £138/21.4kg (644ppk) L Feeney £131/21.6kg (606ppk) and S Conway £130/20.3kg (640ppk).

Fat ewes

Farming Life livestock marketsFarming Life livestock markets
Farming Life livestock markets

M Bingham £200 D Calvert £190 £178 L McCullagh £186 £169 P Keenan £178 £158 J Keenan £174 H Beattie £174 P McWilliams £168 £154 G Harkness £164 £160 R Mallon £162 S Wilson £160 M Ferguson £158 K Teague £154 P O'Kane £152 J Doherty £148 £142 and J Saunderson £142 £140.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice