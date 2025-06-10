Prices remain firm for sheep at Gortin Mart, ewes selling to £200
Lambs
M Bingham £154/33kg (466ppk) G Blair £150.50/24.4kg (616ppk) R Henry £150/26kg (576ppk) S Kerlin £150/25.1kg (597ppk) D Calvert £150/27.5kg (545ppk) £145/24.3kg (596ppk) H Beattie £149/24.1kg (618ppk) P O'Kane £148.50/24.3kg (611ppk) M McCullagh £148/24.7kg (599ppk) J Keenan £147/23kg (639ppk) K Armstrong £147/23kg (639ppk) S Wilson £145.50/23.7kg (613ppk) T Crawford £143.50/22.5kg (637ppk) £143/22.4kg (638ppk) R Smyth £143/22.7kg (630ppk) Gorthill Farms £142/22.2kg (639ppk) S Mawhinney £138/21.4kg (644ppk) L Feeney £131/21.6kg (606ppk) and S Conway £130/20.3kg (640ppk).
Fat ewes
M Bingham £200 D Calvert £190 £178 L McCullagh £186 £169 P Keenan £178 £158 J Keenan £174 H Beattie £174 P McWilliams £168 £154 G Harkness £164 £160 R Mallon £162 S Wilson £160 M Ferguson £158 K Teague £154 P O'Kane £152 J Doherty £148 £142 and J Saunderson £142 £140.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.