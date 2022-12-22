The sale topper was Bellefield Ellie, produced by Stewart Ferris, Dromore. Full of potential, this daughter of Harestone Crackerjack is from one of the leading female lines at Bellefield and carries in lamb to Haddo Floyd. She was snapped up by Gary Beacom, Lakeview.

Robert Cockburn travelled from Perthshire with a top-notch consignment from his Knap flock. These sold to a height of 4000 guineas for a daughter of Sportsmans Cannon Ball carrying to Haddo Falcon and joins the Lylehill flock of A Glendinning.

The same willing seller also notched up 3500 guineas for a paternal sister to the last, who is full sister to Knap Daisy Duke. Mark Priestly and E Branagan, Largy found this gimmer too tempting to miss.

Festive Crackers sold to a mighty 7000 guineas paid for this stylish Bellefield gimmer from Stewart Ferris. She sold to Gary Beacom, Lakeview.

WJ Cubitt, Long Mountain Texels, paid out 3000 guineas for a daughter of the highly regarded Daisy Duke selling in lamb to Haddo Fabio.

The Knap team sold away well with two more lots changing hands at 3200 guineas. This was paid for two full sisters sired by Sportsmans Deal Breaker carrying to Haddo Falcon. These now join L McPolin, Tamnaharry, and EG Thomas, Wales.

Gary Beacom’s Lakeview flock peaked at 3000 guineas paid by Robert Cockburn for his ET sister to this year’s Balmoral Interbreed Champion. This stylish gimmer is out of Castlecairn Doodlebug and carries in lamb to Spellbound Fame & Fortune.

2700 guineas was the top price in Brian Hanthorn’s Mullan pen secured for a daughter of Sportsman Batman. She was bought on the night by A McCafferty to establish a new flock.

Robert Cockburn's Knap consignment topped at 4000 guineas paid by A Glendenning, Lylehill for this daughter of Sportsmans Cannon Ball

The Drumderg prefix of Alistair Breen saw a lead call of 2600 guineas in his draft. This was for a Sportsmans Cannon Ball daughter carrying to Mullan Eureka, she now joins the Knap flock.

There was spirited bidding as soon as the first lot hit the sale ring, resulting in a 92 per cent clearance at an average of £1358. All of the flock owners were delighted with how well received their stock were and wish their customers every success with their new additions.

Next year’s Festive Crackers Sale will take place at Ballymena Mart on Tuesday 19 December 2023.

Leading prices:

Bellefield - 7000, 2700, 2100, 1600

Knap - 4000,3500, 3200, 3200, 3000, 2700, 2700, 2500, 2400, 2200, 2000

Lakeview - 3000, 2500, 2000

Mullan - 2700, 2500, 1800, 1800

Drumderg – 2600, 1800

Tullagh – 1400

Auctioneers: JA McClelland, Ballymena Livestock Mart.