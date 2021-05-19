Prices top at £1700 at Dungannon for cow and calf

Meanwhile steers sold to £1490 755kg AA (197.00), Heifers peaked at £1410 for a 750kg AA (188.00); Dropped Calves cleared to £400 for a AA Bull, while Heifer Calves sold to £345 Her Hfr.

Meanwhile, weanlings topped at £840 350kg Char steer (241.00), while Weanling Heifers topped at £830 for a 440kg Her (190.00).

STEERS

A similar entry of steers cleared to £1490 for a 755kg AA (197.00) presented by N Elliott, £1450 755kg AA (192.00); P Grimley £1400 665kg BB (211.00), £1190 620kg Her (192.00); D & R Moffett £1130 545kg Sim (207.00), £1090 400kg Char (273.00), £1050 425kg Sim (247.00), £1050 460kg Sim (228.00), £1020 455kg Sim (224.00), £1010 405kg Sim (249.00), £980 480kg Sim (204.00); A Moy Farmer £900 445kg Her (202.00), £880 425kg Her (207.00), £880 420kg BB (210.00), £860 420kg BB (205.00).

HEIFERS

Heifers sold briskly to peak at £1410 750kg AA (188.00) presented by J Glendinning, £1370 675kg AA (203.00), £1320 675kg AA (196.00); D Conroy £1290 595kg Char (217.00), £1260 530kg Char (238.00), £900 425kg Lim (212.00); W Johnston £1100 485kg Char (227.00), £1000 465kg Char (215.00); D Kirk £1020 520kg AA (196.00); C McFarland £850 425kg AA (200.00).

DROPPED CALVES

Once again a good entry of calves saw a top price paid of £400 twice for two AA Bulls presented by K Henry and R Miskimmons; Kennedy Farms £380 AA Bull, £345 AA Bull, £270 AA Bull; I Wilson £380 AA Bull, £365 AA Bull, £355 AA Bull, £285 AA Bull; M Rea £350 Her Bull; I & S Marshall £300 Her Bull, £270 Her Bull; J McSorley £290 AA Bull; R Burns £280 BB Bull, £275 BB Bull, £265 BB Bull; G Hazlett £270 Her Bull; Fr Bulls sold from £50 to £260 for stronger sorts; meanwhile Heifer Calves cleared to £345 x 2 Her forwarded by M Rea; J McSorley £340 AA Hfr, £325 AA Hfr, £300 AA Hfr; I & S Marshall £340 Her Hfr, £325 Her Hfr; R Crawford £305 AA Hfr; R Fields £255 Sim Hfr; I Wilson £250 x 2 AA Hfrs.

Suckled Cows and Calves topped at £1700 for a Char Cow with a Daq Hfr Calf at foot presented by a local farmer, £1680 Sim Cow & Daq Hfr Calf, £1620 Char Cow & Daq Hfr Calf, £1600 Sim Cow & Daq Bull calf, £1600 Lim Cow & Daq Hfr Calf, £1560 Sim Cow & Daq Hfr Calf; Springing Heifers sold to £1350 Sim presented by S & B Casey; Wayne £1270 Lim Hfr Springing, £1250 Char Hfr Springing.

WEANLINGS