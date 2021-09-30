Priestland ‘bags’ Holstein championship

Holstein NI chairman Iain McLean, Bushmills, won the breed and reserve interbreed dairy championship at Balmoral Show. He was congratulated by TUV leader Jim Allister. Picture: Julie Hazelton

“It has been a great show, with quality and depth of breeding in all classes. The entries were well turned out, and there are some fantastic cows and heifers. Thanks to the RUAS for putting on a show in challenging times, and for inviting me to judge.”

Catching Mr Timbrell’s eye to secure the supreme overall breed championship was the senior cow, and winner of the production class, Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose EX96(3) SP, exhibited Holstein NI chairman Iain McLean and family from Bushmills.

This home-bred cow is nearing the end of her fifth lactation and is still producing 52 litres daily at 4.61% butterfat and 3.38% protein. Her lifetime yield is in excess of 100 tonnes of milk. Sired by the noted Picston Shottle, her dam was Pierstein Talent Ruby. Due her sixth calf in early December, she is one of 150 dairy cows at Priestland, which is predominately Holstein with a small number of coloured breeds in the mix.

Josh Ebron exhibited the junior champion Annaghmore Fitz Atlee owned by Clive and Joel Richardson, Annaghmore, Co Tyrone. Picture: Julie Hazelton

“This cow gets better every year. She is a fantastic example of the Holstein breed, and has great finesse for a mature cow,” added the judge.

Priestland Shot J Rose is one of the highest classified cows in Northern Ireland, and has carved an illustrious show career. She has won multiple Holstein and interbreed championships, including 2019 reserve champion of champions at Omagh Show; the 2018 Thompsons Dairy Cow of the Year Award; and best senior cow and best 70T cow in the premier section of Holstein NI’s 2021 Herds Inspection Competition.

Standing in reserve position was Glasson Atwood J Erle EX93 bred by Philip and Simon Haffey, Portadown. This one is by Maple Downs IGW Atwood, and bred from Glasson Jasper Form Erle EX90 LP60 SP. She gave 10,338kgs at 5.17% butterfat and 3.44% protein in her second 305-day lactation.

Alan Timbrell commented: “The reserve champion is another good cow with a great future ahead of her.”

Interbreed dairy pairs championship went to Glasson Atwood J Erle exhibited by Josh Ebron; and Greenlea Applicable Rhapsody exhibited by Mark Henry. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The honourable mention award went to Cyril and Martin Millar’s Greenlea Applicable Rhapsody. Sired by Stantons Applicable, she was bred from Greenlea MG Rhapsody, and purchased in early July at the inaugural Summer Sizzler Sale in Ballymena for 5,200gns.

“Another fantastic young animals, displaying all the qualities I look for in a dairy cow.”

Claiming the junior championship ribbons was Annaghmore Fitz Atlee owned by Clive and Joel Richardson, Annaghmore, and exhibited by herd manager Josh Ebron. This Toc Farm Fitz daughter was bred from Nobold Doorman SVS Atlee ET VG86 – purchased at the Black and White Sale at Carlisle. Calved three months she is yielding 43 litres per day on a robotic milking system.

Established in 2017, the Annaghmore Herd comprises of 70 pedigree Holstein cows. This was the Annaghmore team’s second outing to Balmoral Show, and they were delighted to secure their first-ever championship award.

Reserve championship in the interbreed group competition went to the Holstein team, from left: Josh Ebron with Glasson Atwood J Erle; Simon Haffey with Glasson McCutchen G P Gail; and Mark Henry with Greenlea Applicable Rhapsody. Picture: Julie Hazelton

“The junior champion came from an outstanding class of in-milk heifers. She oozes youthfulness, has beautiful balance throughout, and a tremendous udder with super veination,” said Mr Timbrell.

The reserve junior title went to the Haffey family’s Glasson McCutchen P Gail VG88. She is a daughter of De-Su BKM McCutchen, and out of Glasson Platinum F Gail EX92(2) LP60 SP.

In a break from tradition Mr Timbrell judged all dairy classes, including the interbreed championships, at the 152nd show – a similar format to the RUAS Winter Fair. The jury is out on the new regime, with many exhibitors and spectators in favour of the traditional format of one individual judge for each dairy breed.

When it came to the interbreed championship Mr Timbrell awarded the reserve overall award to the McLean Family’s Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose.

Judging of the junior championship at Balmoral, from left: McLean family's Priestland 6500 Fitz James Rose VG87, honourable mention; P and S Haffey's Glasson McCutchen P Gail, reserve champion; and Joel Richardson's Annaghmore Fitz Atlee, champion. PIcture: Julie Hazelton

The Holstein duo made up of Greenlea Applicable Rhapsody and Glasson Atwood J Erle won the dairy pairs championship. They were joined by Glasson McCutchen P Gail, with the trio taking the runner-up spot in the interbreed dairy group line-up.

The Holstein breed also won the dairy presentation award.

Results from the judging ring:

Specials

John Thompson and Sons Ltd Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the supreme champion: McLean Family. Reserve: Philip and Simon Haffey. Hon Mention: Cyril and Martin Millar.

Holstein Friesian Perpetual Challenge Cup for the champion: McLean Family.

Holstein champion and reserve interbreed dairy champion at Balmoral Show was Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose EX96(3) exhibited by Iain McLean, Bushmills. Picture: Julie Hazelton

RJ Copper Memorial Trophy for the junior champion: Clive and Joe Richardson. Reserve: Philip and Simon Haffey. Hon Mention: Philip and Simon Haffey.

Fane Valley prize for the exhibitor-bred champion: McLean Family. Reserve: Philip and Simon Haffey.

Fane Valley prize for the best udder in show: Philip and Simon Haffey.

Craigbet Rosan Perpetual Challenge Cup for the winner of the production class: McLean Family.

Barbican Crystal Award for the best pair of animals: Philip and Simon Haffey.

Classes

Novice showmanship, handler under 13-years-old – 1, Cody Paul (Slatabogie).

Heifer, under 18 months-old – 1, Gaston and John Wallace, Printshop Chief Ida 75 by Stantons Chief; 2, Gaston and John Wallace, Printshop Priceless Gillian 52 by Edenordinary McCutchen Priceless; 3, Alan and William Paul, Slatabogie Unstopabull Chipper Red by Riverdown Unstopabull Red.

Heifer in-milk, born on or after 1/11/18 – 1, Clive and Joel Richardson, Annaghmore Fitz Atlee by Toc Farm Fitz; 2, McLean Family, Priestland 6500 Fitz James Rose VG87 by Toc Farm Fitz; 3, Philip and Simon Haffey, Glasson Jordy A Irene Red by Cycle McGucci Jordy Red.

Heifer in-milk, born on or before 31/10/18, having had not more than one calving – 1, Philip and Simon Haffey, Glasson McCutchen P Gail by De Su BKM McCutchen; 2, Henry Family, Mostragee Dewars Carrie by Kings Ransom 1st Dewars.

Cow in-milk, having had two calvings – 1, Cyril and Martin Millar, Greenlea Applicable Rhapsody by Stantons Applicable; 2, Clive and Joel Richardson, Vetech Awesome Jodie Red ET by Luck E Absolute Awesome Red.

Cow in-milk, having had three calvings – 1, Philip and Simon Haffey, Glasson Atwood J Erle by Maple Downs IGW Atwood; 2, McLean Family, Priestland 6189 Banner Laurel EX93 by Priestland Banner.

Cow, by which 28/7/21 had given a certified production of 50 tonnes of milk of more – 1, McLean, Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose EX96(3) LP100 by Picston Shottle.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Philip and Simon Haffey.

John McLean, and son Arthur, Bushmills, with their Holstein champion and reserve interbreed dairy champion at Balmoral Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The Holsteins won the award for the best dairy presentation at Balmoral Show. Judge Alex Woods presented the prize to Holstein NI chairman Iain McLean. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Taking a keen interest in the Holstein judging at Balmoral show, are from left: Chris Gordon, Garvagh; David Simpson, Lisburn; and Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Charlie and Bella Millar from Coleraine. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Caroline, Sara, Ella and Harris Kennedy from Ballymena, pictured at Balmoral Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Balmoral Show dairy judge Alan Trimbrell from Gloucestershire. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Jess Hall exhibited the first placed heifer Printshop Chief Ida 75 owned by Gaston and John Wallace, Nuttâ€TMs Corner, Crumlin. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Heather Henry from Stranocum, with daughters Ellie and Lauren, at the 152nd Balmoral Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Members of the Haffey family from Portadown with their reserve supreme Holstein champion Glasson Atwood J Erle. Picture: Julie Hazelton