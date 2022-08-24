Prime agricultural land for sale in County Down

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These prime lands have extensive road frontages to Crawfordsburn Road and Mountain Road, Newtownards, with gateway access to both roads.

They are situated approximately one and a half miles from Newtownards and in an area of good quality land, which is mostly arable but currently in grass and used for grazing by cattle and cutting for silage/hay.

The lands are well fenced, with mature hedges and trees offering shelter for livestock.

Approximately 24 acres of prime agricultural land is for sale on the Crawfordsburn Road, Newtownards

They also have mains water supply connected.

The lands are laid out in three fields, which are gently sloping, and include dry stone walls to some sections.

Part of one of the fields has recently been re-seeded.

Further information can be found here, or by contacting Neill Estate Agents on Tel. 028 9127 0283, email [email protected] or at www.neillestateagents.co.uk

