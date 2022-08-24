Prime agricultural land for sale in County Down
Approximately 24 acres of prime agricultural lands are for sale on the Crawfordsburn Road, Newtownards.
These prime lands have extensive road frontages to Crawfordsburn Road and Mountain Road, Newtownards, with gateway access to both roads.
They are situated approximately one and a half miles from Newtownards and in an area of good quality land, which is mostly arable but currently in grass and used for grazing by cattle and cutting for silage/hay.
The lands are well fenced, with mature hedges and trees offering shelter for livestock.
Most Popular
-
1
Property in rural area of County Antrim is ‘ransacked’ by two men
-
2
Farmers asked to check outbuildings after much-loved family pet goes missing
-
3
Police make second arrest after Ballycastle hit-and-run collision
-
4
11 pictures to remind you of Finvoy YFC’s dinner in 2007
-
5
These lucky swines are living the dream on Co Fermanagh island
They also have mains water supply connected.
The lands are laid out in three fields, which are gently sloping, and include dry stone walls to some sections.
Part of one of the fields has recently been re-seeded.
Further information can be found here, or by contacting Neill Estate Agents on Tel. 028 9127 0283, email [email protected] or at www.neillestateagents.co.uk