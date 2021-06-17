Prime arable farm with alternative use potential

Dykes Farm is a productive mixed farm extending to about 141.55 ha (349.77 acres) situated in a scenic yet accessible location near Stirling

In addition to the principal farmhouse which has four bedrooms, there is a modern four-bedroom bungalow and a three-bedroom farm cottage.

There is the potential to generate an income from letting these properties if desired.

There is also an extensive range of first-class farm buildings.

The farmhouse benefits from a considerable degree of privacy whilst retaining attractive views towards the Wallace Monument and the Ochil Hills beyond

Alistair Christie said: “Dykes Farm offers an exceptional opportunity to acquire a productive and well-maintained farm in a great location close to Stirling.

“The farm has been exceptionally well managed in terms of the buildings and land and will be one of the largest and best farms to have been sold in Stirlingshire for many years.

“The location and condition of the buildings also offers the potential for commercial purposes outwith agriculture, subject to obtaining the required consents.”

The principal four-bedroom farmhouse is a comfortable family home which has undergone improvement in recent years. The farmhouse benefits from a considerable degree of privacy whilst retaining attractive views towards the Wallace Monument and the Ochil Hills beyond.

The farming system was historically based on a mixed arable rotation with the finishing of around 300 head of cattle at any one time up until 2018, before a change in farming policy in recent years to focus on arable and fodder/hay production

Torview and Dykes Farm Cottages, which have four and three bedrooms respectively, and the farm steading offer considerable potential as rental properties if desired or as additional accommodation.

The farmland extends to about 134.67 ha (332.77 acres) and the current owners have carried out a continuous programme of ditching and drainage works, to ensure the land is farmed to its maximum potential throughout their ownership.

The farming system was historically based on a mixed arable rotation with the finishing of around 300 head of cattle at any one time up until 2018, before a change in farming policy in recent years to focus on arable and fodder/hay production.

Spring oats and spring barley for malting have been the main cereals produced. All the oat straw has been chopped and ploughed back into the ground, to maintain the organic matter and aid fertility. Grass for hay, haylage and also silage have been produced on the farm.

The farmland has benefited from a regular application of farmyard manure and since the departure of the cattle, mushroom compost from a neighbouring local farm has been applied to boost the level of organic matter.

Some of the land may have longer term development potential, subject to the necessary consents.

Dykes Farm is for sale through Galbraith for Offers Over £2,620,000 as a whole, or in the following lots:

Lot 1 – offers over £2 million; land extending to about 84.97 ha (209.96 acres), farmhouse and cottages.

Lot 2 – offers over £325,000; land extending to about 29.34 ha (72.49 acres).

