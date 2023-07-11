Savills, a leading global real estate advisor, in partnership with REA Stokes and Quirke of Clonmel, has announced the sale of the historic Barne Estate – one of the largest tillage farms in Ireland.

With a guide price of €13.5 million, this prime residential and agricultural property is expected to attract considerable attention from both national and international buyers.

Spread over 751 acres, the Barne Estate offers some of the most fertile and versatile farmland in Ireland. Comprising a contiguous block of productive loam soil lying over limestone, the estate is currently home to a significant tillage operation with a diverse rotation of winter and spring cereals, in addition to break crops such as winter oil seed rape, winter beans and winter rye.

Its consistent high yields and exceptional quality have earned the farm several prestigious accolades, including the “Grain Supplier of the Year” award. With extensive road frontage and internal farm roads, the Barne Estate offers excellent access for agricultural purposes.

The estate includes one of the county’s most historic country houses – a magnificent, Château-style house which dates back to the 17th Century and sits amidst beautiful formal gardens and parkland, including a serene trout lake and nature reserve.

Preserved with care, the house retains many of its period features and measures about 16,930 square feet, providing flexible and extensive accommodation over four floors. Complimenting the main house is a range of traditional and modern farm buildings.

In addition to the tillage farm, the estate comprises expanses of woodland offering sporting potential, featuring mature stands of mixed deciduous and conifer species, adding to the estate’s biodiversity and amenity appeal.

Situated near Clonmel, the county town of Tipperary – renowned for its premium farmland and equestrian tradition – the estate’s location enhances its appeal further.

James Butler, Head of Residential and Country Agency at Savills, commented on the sale: “The Barne Estate has been held in the same family since the 17th Century, making it a rare gem on the Irish real estate market.

“Opportunities of this scale and quality are few and far between, and we’ve already seen a high level of interest from a diverse range of potential buyers, including investors, active farmers, and farming companies.”

According to John Stokes of REA Stokes & Quirke, the quality of land at Barne Estate “won't be surpassed”.

He added: “The lands are suitable for any farming purpose and the size and layout of the farm is excellent with 3 fields being in excess of 75 acres and 13 fields being in excess of 30 acres. The main house, courtyard and substantial outbuildings offer huge scope for further development if so desired.”

1 . Barne Estate Barne Estate, formerly known as Barne Park, Clonmel, County Tipperary. Image: Savills Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2 . Barne Estate This prime residential and agricultural property is expected to attract considerable attention from both national and international buyers. Image: Savills Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3 . Barne Estate Spread over 751 acres, the Barne Estate offers some of the most fertile and versatile farmland in Ireland. Image: Savills Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4 . Barne Estate Barne Estate, formerly known as Barne Park, Clonmel, County Tipperary. Image: Savills Photo: Savills Photo Sales