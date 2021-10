Prime lambs selling to a top of £115 at Massereene

Prices: Lurgan producer 15 lambs 20kg at £96 = 480p. Doagh producer 11 lambs 19kg at £91 = 479p. Ballymena producer 10 lambs 20kg at £94 = 470p. Ballycarry producer 15 lambs 22.5kg at £104.50 = 464p. Randalstown producer 20 lambs 22.5kg at £104 = 462p. Crumlin producer 2 lambs 19.5kg at £90 = 461p. Dunadry producer 17 lambs 23.5kg at £108.50 = 461p. Carrickfergus producer 32 lambs 22kg at £101.50 = 461p. Portadown producer 21 lambs 21kg at £96 = 457p. Crumlin producer 7 lambs 21kg at £96 = 457p. Carrickfergus producer 17 lambs 23kg at £105 = 456p. Ballinderry producer 7 lambs 23kg at £105 = 456p. Crumlin producer 9 lambs 23kg at £104.50 = 454p. Comber producer 40 lambs 24.5kg at £111 = 453p. Ballycarry producer 23 lambs 25.5kg at £115 – 450p. Tobermore producer 12 lambs 24kg at £108 = 450p. Ballynure producer 9 lambs 24kg at £108 = 450p. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 23.5kg at £105.50 = 449p. Larne producer 5 lambs 21kg at £94 = 448p. Crumlin producer 4 lambs 23kg at £103 = 448p. Crumlin producer 22 lambs 25kg at £112 = 448p. Ligoniel producer 12 lambs 21kg at £94 = 448p. Larne producer 36 lambs 23kg at £103 = 447p. Broughshane producer 16 lambs 23.5kg at £105 = 447p. Ballywalter producer 30 lambs 24kg at £107 = 446p. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 24kg at £107 = 446p. Antrim producer 5 lambs 22kg at £98 = 445p. Newtownards producer 34 lambs 24.5kg at £109 = 445p. Ballyclare producer 15 lambs 22.5kg at £100 = 44p. Ballymena producer 30 lambs 22.5kg at £100 = 444p.