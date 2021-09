Prime lambs selling to £115.50 at Massereene

Prices: Ballycarry producer 23 lambs 24.5kg at £115.50 = 471p. Crumlin producer 22 lambs 24kg at £112 = 466. Portaferry producer 30 lambs 19kg at £88.50 = 465p. Ballyutoag producer 17 lambs 23kg at £106. = 461p. Larne producer 7 lambs 23kg at £105 =456p. Larne producer 12 lambs 23kg at £103.50 = 450p. Crumlin producer 33 lambs 22kg at £99 = 450p. Islandmagee producer 4 lambs 23.5kg at £105.50 = 448p. Ballynure producer 15 lambs 23.5kg at £105 = 447p. Raloo producer 16 lambs 23kg at £103 = 448p. Randalstown producer 24 lambs 22kg at £98 = 445p. Aldergrove producer 10 lambs 22kg at £98 = 445p. Ballynure producer 6 lambs 22.5kg at £100 = 444p. Ballyclare producer 3 lambs 22kg at £97.50 = 443p. Ballynahinch producer 33 lambs 23.5kg at £104 = 442p. Ballymena producer 4 lambs 22kg at £97 = 441p. Ballinderry producer 40 lambs 22.5kg at £99 = 440p. Ballinderry producer 23 lambs 20kg at £88 = 440p. Mallusk producer 11 lambs 22.5kg at £99 = 440p. Crumlin producer 5 lambs 23kg at £101 = 439p. Larne producer 7 lambs 24kg at £105 = 437p. Ballycarry producer 17 lambs 22.5kg at £98 = 436p. Larne producer 22 lambs 21.5kg at £94 = 437p. Larne producer 6 lambs 21.5kg at £93.50 = 435p. Ballycarry producer 12 lambs 23kg at £100 = 435p.