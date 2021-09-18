Prizegiving at Kilraughts YFC

On a dry, sunny evening recently, Kilraughts YFC held their annual prize-giving evening at Armoy Rugby Club.

Saturday, 18th September 2021, 10:00 am
Kilraughts prizewinners
The event was much anticipated and was socially distanced, held outside.

Members and parents joined in and enjoyed games of football rounders.

This was enjoyed by all  participating and those watching.

Erinn Ramsay with her prize

The games were followed by a delicious barbecue that was prepared by Kilraughts YFC’s committee.

At the end of the evening, members and parents enjoyed a socially distanced prize-giving that celebrated the many successes of members during the past year.

Club member David Jamison with his prizes
Suzie McMullan with her prize
Club members at the prizegiving