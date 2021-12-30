Prizes and awards at Enniskillen Campus

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Higher Education Award Winners pictured with Paul McHenry (Head of Knowledge Advisory Service, CAFRE), Seamus McAlinney (Head of Equine) and Jane Elliott (Higher Education Programme Manager).

Performance awards are traditionally presented at end of year graduation events, however with the format of graduation events changing due to Covid-19, this group of students were invited to a celebration event at the beginning of December.

Paul McHenry, Head of Knowledge Advisory Service at CAFRE, presented the awards and delivered a short message of congratulations to the students.

Mr McHenry shared his personal education journey from Further Education into Higher Education and emphasised the superb careers that are available to those that are prepared to work hard and grasp opportunities.

Seamus McAlinney, Head of Equine Education at Enniskillen campus echoed Paul’s words and encouraged the group of prize winners to keep working to the high standard they have achieved.

Further Education prize winners included Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma student Boe Lynch, Irvinestown receiving the Response Cup for the best performance in her first year practical assessment.

Jessie Riche, Coleraine was awarded her prize for top first year student, and Casey Burns, Rathfriland and Hannah Jennison, Lisburn shared the Hart Prize, awarded for the best performance in the first year unit Biological Systems of Horses.

The Hart Prize is awarded by the Hart Family in memory of the late Sir Anthony and his late Father Basil who was a Veterinary Lecturer at the College.

Higher Education prize winners included FdSc Equine Management students Lisa McFarland, Omagh, and Lana Chapman, Westport, who received awards for Top Student in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

BSc Equine Management students Caroline Simpson, Lisburn, Thalia O’Hare, Belfast and Evlin Berkley, Carrick-on-Shannon were also awarded Top Student over the course of the two academic years.