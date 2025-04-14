PRM Group announces £15 million expansion with 40 new jobs

PRM founders Philip and Lynne Morrow. Picture: Darren Kidd/ PressEye

PRM Group, a prominent sales and distribution company, has unveiled ambitious expansion plans that include substantial investments and a major recruitment drive over the next two years.

The initiative is set to solidify PRM’s position as a leading partner for chilled and frozen food brands across Ireland, Great Britain and Europe.

PRM plans to invest £15m into new premises at its headquarters on Moira Road, Lisburn, following recent planning approval.

The company will expand its 250-strong team by creating 40 new jobs, with additional roles to follow once the site becomes fully operational.

Additionally, it will further enhance its logistical operations with a cutting-edge Warehouse Management System (WMS).

Integrating Blue Yonder’s highly configurable Dispatcher WMS, a leading solution in the 3PL and food industry, will give PRM unmatched accuracy, traceability, and scalability. PRM is among the first globally to implement the most recent version of the system.

For over 35 years PRM has been a family-run business that has evolved into a pivotal player in the food sales and distribution landscape. Despite its success, PRM’s story has remained relatively untold.

The company’s success is reflective of the dedication of two generations and seven family employees, who have worked relentlessly to build and sustain its legacy.

Founded by Philip and Lynne Morrow, PRM has become something of a hidden gem in the business world. It has built up prestigious contracts thanks to thriving referrals from retailers which have seen it secure significant contracts with leading brands like Fage, Nomadic, Muller, Kinder, Cully & Sully, and recent new additions Oddlygood, Biotiful, Coconut Collab, Gu and MyProtein.

Working with all major retailers across the island of Ireland, such as Tesco, Dunnes, Musgrave and Marks & Spencer, PRM is able to offer its supplier brands access to an unparalleled number of outlets.

With ongoing opportunities post Brexit, PRM’s investment will enhance its capabilities to accommodate the business opportunities across all of its divisions, sales, distribution, haulage, logistics, and production.

This investment includes the development of a new, purpose-built site on Moira Road, Lisburn, which will be an expansion, not a replacement, of the current facilities there. This new space will complement the work it does from its other bases in Dublin, Derry and Dromore.

Among the new roles being created in line with the expansion are positions in the commercial, operations, service, and production departments, with roles in trading, sales, logistics, warehousing, transport, supply chain, customs, IT, finance and production

CEO and founder Philip Morrow commented: “Our expansion is proof of the hard work and dedication of our team and the strong relationships we have built as a trusted partner with our suppliers and customers over our three and a half decades in business.

“We are not just a distribution company, we offer a complete suite of services under one roof, making it easier for brands to access the all-Ireland market. This type of holistic service has become highly sought after in the post-Brexit and Windsor Framework environment, and our strategic location enables us to support our partners perfectly.

“These new and significant investment plans reflect not only the demand in what we offer but demonstrate our confidence in the future and our commitment to providing clarity and confidence in the complex, fast-moving world of food retail.”

PRM has navigated the challenges posed by Brexit and the Windsor Framework, transforming potential obstacles into opportunities.

The company established a dedicated Brexit team to handle customs procedures and paperwork, ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining efficient operations. This proactive approach has enhanced PRM’s ability to offer a solution for trade between Great Britain, Ireland and Europe.

As well as being a one stop shop for chilled and frozen brands investing in the local market, PRM is also focused on sustainability, taking significant steps to reduce its carbon footprint.

Lynne Morrow, Company Director, adds: “For over 35 years PRM Group has quietly built a strong client base, representing some of the biggest brands in the chilled and frozen foods market.

“Last year alone we delivered 16 million cases of products across the island of Ireland and made 25,000 customer deliveries. With significant investments in technology, vehicles, and our people, I believe it's time to highlight who we are and what we do.

“More importantly, we want to showcase the exciting career opportunities we offer in the thriving world of the FMCG industry. We have an exciting future ahead of us.”

For further information on PRM check out https://prmgroup.co.uk/ and PRM’s short corporate video via https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6dqMVUVVwI