Sandilands and Burnhouse Farms is an arable and grassland unit currently being run as a beef, sheep and arable farm.

The property includes a well presented, four-bed principal farmhouse, along with two further dwellings including a further three bedroom farmhouse and a three bedroom cottage.

The property is situated in an attractive rural location near Lanark and just a few miles from the M74 motorway, one of Scotland’s busiest transport links.

Alistair Christie, a partner with Galbraith, commented: “The farm benefits from an excellent location in a scenic yet accessible part of Lanarkshire.

“The farm has been home to the prestigious Watchknowe Texel flock and has been run as a beef and sheep farm, with grain and straw produced on farm, as well as some land having been let for potatoes.”

There are two ranges of farm buildings, comprising a mixture of modern and traditional structures along with modern slurry lagoon.

Alistair added: “There is also potential to develop Sandilands Farm Cottage and Burnhouse Farmhouse as additional accommodation, or perhaps as residential or short-term lets, subject to the necessary consents.

“The farm is offered for sale as a whole, but lotting options will be considered by the seller, offering potential for a variety of purchasers.”

Sandilands Farmhouse is a traditional stone-built farmhouse which benefits from a biomass boiler and solar panels.

The farmhouse offers spacious and flexible accommodation over two storeys including utility, kitchen, office, pantry, sitting room, dining room, lounge, four double bedrooms and family bathroom. There is a well-managed area of garden with greenhouse, lying to the east of the farmhouse.

Sandilands Farm Cottage provides accommodation all on one level, comprising kitchen, bathroom, sitting room, double bedroom and two single bedrooms. The property would benefit from modernisation throughout.

Burnhouse Farmhouse includes a kitchen, utility room, living room, four bedrooms and bathroom. The farmhouse would benefit from internal modernisation.

In total the agricultural land included at Sandilands and Burnhouse extends to 394.54 acres, which is predominantly categorised as Grade 3.2 by the James Hutton Institute, with a small area of Grade 4.2.

The well-managed land is rolling in nature with some localised steep areas and banks. The soil is generally deep brown earthy soils through the heart of the property with sandy/alluvial soils along the northern boundary with some non-calcareous gleys along the eastern boundary, close to the A70.

The majority of the farm is in grassland, however, some of the land is currently being used for the growth of seed potatoes and spring barley and the majority of the farm is worked into a grassland rotation.

The land is capable of carrying in excess of 100 cows and calves plus followers and 500 ewes and lambs, with all fields benefitting from water supplies for watering of livestock. The farm is generally well fenced and is accessed from a number of internal tracks.

A potato grower currently works two fields at Sandilands, on a single seasonal agreement at present. They have shown interest in renting more land on a three-year basis, subject to agreement with the purchaser which may provide a rental income stream to any new owner going forward.

The town of Lanark, five miles away, offers both a local primary school and secondary schooling along with a wide range of amenities, most importantly Lanark Auction Mart, a veterinary practice and agricultural merchants and suppliers. The area is also well served with agricultural machinery dealerships for the supply and repair of machinery.

Agriculturally the surrounding area of South Lanarkshire provides an attractive location with a combination of productive pasture and arable ground, with rolling hills in the distance.

Sandilands and Burnhouse Farm is offered for sale as a whole for offers over £2,750,000.

