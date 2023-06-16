'Productive and adaptable' stock farm for sale as a whole or in two lots

A productive mixed farm, extending to 226.48 acres in total, is on the market through Galbraith for offers over £1,300,000.

Craigs Farm, Symington, South Ayrshire, is available as a whole or in two lots. It is situated in an area suited to both beef and other mixed farming enterprises.

Craigs Farm was a productive dairy farm until 2010 and is now run as a beef unit. The farm is currently stocking a herd of 85 beef cattle with silage and arable crops grown in the summer months.

There is a traditional farmhouse set within a steading of traditional buildings. The versatile block of farmland to the east, west and south includes some woodland shelter belts.

The selling agent states: “The farmhouse is of traditional stone and slate construction and offers accommodation over one and a half storeys. The farmhouse requires a degree of modernisation and comprises four bedrooms, sitting room, public room, family bathroom, kitchen, former milk house and separate pantry.”

Farm Buildings include feed store, workshop, storage shed, pole barn, Dutch barn, cattle court, slatted shed, two permastores, two silage pits, slatted cubicle house, a traditional range of stone and brick outbuildings, hay barn, straw bedded court, straw bedded court.

In addition, the farm steading also benefits from a concrete apron yard, midden and a storage area for bales.

Craigs Farm is for sale as a whole or in two lots as follows:

Lot one - Craigs Farmhouse, farm buildings and land and woodland extending to 135.41 acres.

Lot two – Land at Craigs Farm extending to 91.07 acres.

