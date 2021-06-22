Productive arable farm up for sale for almost £1.4m

westerton

Duncan Barrie of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said:“This is a really superb location, private yet accessible and in one of the most sought-after and scenic parts of rural Perthshire. The farmland is well maintained and there is a good range of adaptable farm buildings. There is also the potential to add significant value through modernising of the farmhouse and potentially developing the adjacent barn into one very impressive family home, subject to planning permission.”

The land at Westerton Farm extends to about 169.7 acres (68.70 hectares) and the property has a traditional farmhouse with four bedrooms and two reception rooms, requiring modernisation throughout. Adjoining the farmhouse is a substantial stone-built barn which offers the opportunity for development and integration with the farmhouse. The current owners commissioned an architect to create illustrative plans, but any future projects would be subject to obtaining the necessary building and planning consents.

The land has been classified as a mixture of Grade 3.1 and 3.2 and is predominantly all down to arable, with a small parcel of amenity woodland.

There is a range of useful range traditional and modern farm buildings including an original Roundel; a Dutch barn with lean-to; a mono-pitch cattle court; large modern general purpose shed; brick built store, and traditional barn.

The farmhouse and buildings lie in an elevated position to the south of the A822 and benefit from panoramic views over the surrounding countryside.

The current owners bought Westerton in 1984, and the farming system has been centred on a rotation of cereals, potatoes, shopping swedes, together with temporary grass. The land can be worked to a good depth and regular soil and lime tests have been carried out and a continuous programme of ditching and drainage works, which have ensured the land is farmed to its maximum potential. In addition, a significant proportion of the existing fences have been renewed in recent years.

Westerton Farm is situated in a private position about two miles from Muthill and about 6.5 miles from the popular village of Auchterarder, within the fertile Vale of Strathearn.

Westerton Farm is for sale as a whole or in three lots as follows:

As a Whole Offers Over £1,370,000. A closing date for all formal offers has been set for 12 noon on Wednesday 7th of July.

Lot 1: Offers Over £550,000.

Lot 2: Offer Overs £425,000.

Lot 3: Offers Over £395,000.