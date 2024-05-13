Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mid Tartraven Farm, a productive stock and arable farm with two houses and a telephone mast generating an annual income, is available to purchase as a whole or in four lots.

Alistair Christie, a partner with Galbraith who is handling the sale, explained: “This is an excellent mixed farm with a large range of useful farm buildings and two well-presented houses.

“The farm currently runs a herd of 100 breeding cows plus followers with all grain and straw grown on farm to support the beef enterprise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The land is well fenced and drained, and the crop rotation means the farm is ready for any buyer to walk in and start farming.”

Mid Tartraven Farmhouse. (Pic: Galbraith)

He continued: “The property also benefits from a telecoms mast which generates an annual income, a bungalow which may be suitable for letting and an attractive main farmhouse. The sale of Mid Tartraven represents an excellent opportunity to acquire a high quality, very well managed stock and arable farm in an easily accessible rural location close to Bathgate and Linlithgow.”

The traditional farmhouse is very well presented throughout, with four bedrooms, two reception rooms, dining kitchen and bathroom, as well as an enclosed garden to the south of the property.

The modern bungalow has three bedrooms, kitchen, lounge/dining room and bathroom, with its own garden and single garage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There may be the potential to offer this property as a long-term rental, if desired.

Mid Tartraven Farm, land in lot 2. (Pic: Galbraith)

There is an extensive range of traditional and modern farm buildings in close proximity to the farmhouse. The buildings include four cattle courts, two bull pens, various calf sheds, cattle wintering sheds, storage sheds, workshops and traditional buildings.

The farmland at Mid Tartraven extends to 423.66 acres and has been classified by the James Hutton Institute as a mixture of Grade 3, 4 and 5 with predominantly arable and ploughable land as well as some grazing ground and 23 acres of woodland.

The telecoms mast is currently leased to Airwave MMO2 Limited and is generating a rent of £5,835 per annum. Further details of the lease are available from the agent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The BPS entitlements are available for sale. There are 152.59 units of Region 1 and 4.19 units of Region 2 available for purchase and transfer. All the farmland is registered for IACS purposes.

Mid Tartraven Farm, land in lot 1. (Pic: Galbraith)

Mid Tartraven Farm is situated in a scenic rural setting a short distance from the M8, providing easy access to the rest of the Central Belt, with Bathgate 3.7 miles, Linlithgow 4.5 miles and Edinburgh 19.5 miles.

Mid Tartraven Farm is for sale through Galbraith as a whole or in four lots as follows:

- Lot 1: Offers Over £1,400,000

- Lot 2: Offers Over £725,000

- Lot 3: Offers Over £455,000

- Lot 4: Offers Over £40,000