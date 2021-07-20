Profitable trout farm goes on the market for £1.1m

The property is for sale for offers at a guide price of £1,150,000 plus fish stock at valuation upon completion.

With views across the river Haddeo valley, the farm occupies a unique position in the hamlet of Hartford, in the Haddon Hills of Exmoor.

Exmoor Fisheries sustainably breeds and farms the highest quality Rainbow Trout for restocking purposes. Extending to 6.82 acres (2.76 ha), the trout farm comprises a total of 14 earth ponds, inter-connected with an independent supply of water. The farm thrives off both virgin spring water as well the River Haddeo which filters down from the surrounding moorland.

The current owners purchased the farm in 1996, building the hatchery and developing the farm into a thriving business with a hatchery producing in excess of 450,000 fry per annum. For the year ending 31st August 2020 the turnover for the business was £456,000.

The restocking production now exceeds 120,000 fish ranging from 1lb to 12lbs, supplying farms, sports fisheries and lakes across England and Wales. The farm is almost 100% self-sufficient through multiple generations of broodstock.

The existing business model is predominantly centred around producing fish for restocking into sport fisheries. The main products sold; Rainbow and Blue’s sold from 1lb up to 12lbs, specimen fish which can be pre-ordered depending on seasonal availability, and approximately 300,000+ fry/fingerlings which are sold each year to other farms and fisheries.

A small number of table fish are produced and sold locally, though Fenn Wright recognise sound scope for expanding this side of the business. Deliveries are made to existing customers via the farm’s transport vehicles and a small number are sold directly to customers together with retail and farmer’s markets.

Exmoor fisheries also holds two non-consumptive abstraction licences from the river Haddeo and surrounding substrata for the purposes of fish farming. The farm currently employs three full time and two part time members of staff to run the farm, including the current owners.

In terms of on-site accommodation, the Pheasants Nest is a three-bedroom bungalow positioned overlooking the farm with commanding views of the Haddeo valley and Exmoor beyond. The attractive Barn is an 18th century barn converted to a comfortable two-bedroom worker’s accommodation.