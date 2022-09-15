Profound sadness following devastating loss of ‘amazing young lad’

Adam passed away suddenly at his Newtownhamilton home yesterday (14 September).

He was the dearly loved son of Iris and Ivan, much loved brother of Amy (her boyfriend Andrew) and Nicole.

Always with a smile, Adam enjoyed exhibiting his poultry at shows across Northern Ireland when he was younger.

A photograph of Adam shared by the NI Valais Blacknose Club as they paid tribute to their 'good friend'.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He soon established his herd of Brookmount Pygmy Goats, before adding Valais Blacknose sheep to the livestock enterprise in which he took great pride.

Such was Adam’s passion for the Valais breed, he became a founding club and committee member of the NI Valais Blacknose Club.

Many people have spoken of their shock after hearing the sad news and have been paying tribute to Adam, “an amazing young lad”.

One person said “Adam really was one of the nicest men you would ever meet”.

Lurgan Show shared this picture of Adam as they spoke of their 'great sadness'. Adam asked the show to introduce classes in 2022 for the Valais Blacknose, such was his passion for the breed.

The organisers of Lurgan Show said it was with “great sadness” that they had learned of the “devastating loss” of Adam.

“Adam was very passionate about the Valais breed and asked Lurgan Show to introduce classes at our 2022 show for the breed.

“Our condolences and deepest sympathies go to Adam’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

NI Valais Blacknose Club have spoken of the “devastating loss” of their “good friend” and founding member.

Paying tribute to him, they said: “Adam helped get the club started with Diane, Emma and Irene, and was there to welcome all the committee members we now have who were blessed to call Adam a friend.

“Adam was very passionate about the Valais breed and was key to the success of the club we have today.

“He loved meeting and talking to people about all things sheep, and held an amazing knowledge for a young man.

“It is a devastating loss to Adam’s wonderful, supporting family, and to the club and the wider Valais community.

“Our condolences and deepest sympathies go to Adam’s family and friends at this very sad time,” they added.

One tribute described Adam as a “lovely gentleman and a delight to chat about sheep,” while another person penned, “Adam was a true gentleman in the making, a lovely young lad. It was a pleasure to have known him”.

A family notice reads: “Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing parents, sisters and the entire family circle. Safe in the arms of Jesus.”