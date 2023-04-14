On the market through Peter Cullen and Son, Mount Irwin Estate in County Armagh comprises an “awe-inspiring” 17th Century Tudor style dwelling, which is in need of restoration, and a range of farm and outbuildings all approached by a tree-lined avenue with gate lodge and cast iron gates at the entrance.

Mount Irwin Estate, located on the Derryhaw Road, Tynan, Armagh, is for sale for offers over £1,400,000.

The selling agent states this is an “opportunity not to be missed”.

Mount Irwin Estate. Image: www.petercullenandson.com

Mount Irwin includes 100 arable acres with the remainder being in woodland, wetland, yard, outbuildings, etc.

There is an excellent farm road serving the majority of fields, and the entire western boundary and part of the eastern boundary are bounded by the Tynan River.

Outbuildings:

- Cattle accommodation for 120 cattle

Circa 119 acres with an awe-inspiring 17th Century Tudor style dwelling (in need of restoration) and a range of farm and outbuildings all approached by a tree-lined avenue with gate lodge and cast iron gates at the entrance. Image: www.petercullenandson.com

- Two open silos

- Cattle handling facilities

- Concrete yard

- Derelict offices

This is a very rare opportunity to acquire a piece of history with Mount Irwin Estate. Image: www.petercullenandson.com

View the listing in full here, or contact Peter Cullen and Son on Tel. 028 3753 1340 or via email [email protected]

The holding comprises 100 arable acres with the remainder being in woodland, wetland, yard, outbuildings, etc. Image: www.petercullenandson.com

Mount Irwin comprises 100 arable acres with the remainder being in woodland, wetland, yard, outbuildings, etc. Image: www.petercullenandson.com

Outbuildings include cattle accommodation for 120 cattle, two open silos, cattle handling facilities, concrete yard and derelict offices. Image: www.petercullenandson.com