Property: 119 acre estate for sale in Northern Ireland provides a 'very rare opportunity to acquire a piece of history'
A 119 acre estate has been launched to the market in Northern Ireland, providing an exciting opportunity to “acquire a piece of history”.
On the market through Peter Cullen and Son, Mount Irwin Estate in County Armagh comprises an “awe-inspiring” 17th Century Tudor style dwelling, which is in need of restoration, and a range of farm and outbuildings all approached by a tree-lined avenue with gate lodge and cast iron gates at the entrance.
Mount Irwin Estate, located on the Derryhaw Road, Tynan, Armagh, is for sale for offers over £1,400,000.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The selling agent states this is an “opportunity not to be missed”.
Mount Irwin includes 100 arable acres with the remainder being in woodland, wetland, yard, outbuildings, etc.
There is an excellent farm road serving the majority of fields, and the entire western boundary and part of the eastern boundary are bounded by the Tynan River.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Outbuildings:
- Cattle accommodation for 120 cattle
- Two open silos
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Cattle handling facilities
- Concrete yard
- Derelict offices
Advertisement
Advertisement
View the listing in full here, or contact Peter Cullen and Son on Tel. 028 3753 1340 or via email [email protected]
Advertisement
Advertisement