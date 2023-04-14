News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Property: 119 acre estate for sale in Northern Ireland provides a 'very rare opportunity to acquire a piece of history'

A 119 acre estate has been launched to the market in Northern Ireland, providing an exciting opportunity to “acquire a piece of history”.

By Joanne Knox
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

On the market through Peter Cullen and Son, Mount Irwin Estate in County Armagh comprises an “awe-inspiring” 17th Century Tudor style dwelling, which is in need of restoration, and a range of farm and outbuildings all approached by a tree-lined avenue with gate lodge and cast iron gates at the entrance.

Mount Irwin Estate, located on the Derryhaw Road, Tynan, Armagh, is for sale for offers over £1,400,000.

The selling agent states this is an “opportunity not to be missed”.

Mount Irwin Estate. Image: www.petercullenandson.comMount Irwin Estate. Image: www.petercullenandson.com
Mount Irwin Estate. Image: www.petercullenandson.com
Most Popular

Mount Irwin includes 100 arable acres with the remainder being in woodland, wetland, yard, outbuildings, etc.

There is an excellent farm road serving the majority of fields, and the entire western boundary and part of the eastern boundary are bounded by the Tynan River.

Outbuildings:

- Cattle accommodation for 120 cattle

Circa 119 acres with an awe-inspiring 17th Century Tudor style dwelling (in need of restoration) and a range of farm and outbuildings all approached by a tree-lined avenue with gate lodge and cast iron gates at the entrance. Image: www.petercullenandson.comCirca 119 acres with an awe-inspiring 17th Century Tudor style dwelling (in need of restoration) and a range of farm and outbuildings all approached by a tree-lined avenue with gate lodge and cast iron gates at the entrance. Image: www.petercullenandson.com
Circa 119 acres with an awe-inspiring 17th Century Tudor style dwelling (in need of restoration) and a range of farm and outbuildings all approached by a tree-lined avenue with gate lodge and cast iron gates at the entrance. Image: www.petercullenandson.com

- Two open silos

- Cattle handling facilities

- Concrete yard

- Derelict offices

This is a very rare opportunity to acquire a piece of history with Mount Irwin Estate. Image: www.petercullenandson.comThis is a very rare opportunity to acquire a piece of history with Mount Irwin Estate. Image: www.petercullenandson.com
This is a very rare opportunity to acquire a piece of history with Mount Irwin Estate. Image: www.petercullenandson.com

View the listing in full here, or contact Peter Cullen and Son on Tel. 028 3753 1340 or via email [email protected]

Read More
574 acre farm for sale in 'one of the most beautiful parts of Scotland'
The holding comprises 100 arable acres with the remainder being in woodland, wetland, yard, outbuildings, etc. Image: www.petercullenandson.comThe holding comprises 100 arable acres with the remainder being in woodland, wetland, yard, outbuildings, etc. Image: www.petercullenandson.com
The holding comprises 100 arable acres with the remainder being in woodland, wetland, yard, outbuildings, etc. Image: www.petercullenandson.com
Mount Irwin comprises 100 arable acres with the remainder being in woodland, wetland, yard, outbuildings, etc. Image: www.petercullenandson.comMount Irwin comprises 100 arable acres with the remainder being in woodland, wetland, yard, outbuildings, etc. Image: www.petercullenandson.com
Mount Irwin comprises 100 arable acres with the remainder being in woodland, wetland, yard, outbuildings, etc. Image: www.petercullenandson.com
Outbuildings include cattle accommodation for 120 cattle, two open silos, cattle handling facilities, concrete yard and derelict offices. Image: www.petercullenandson.comOutbuildings include cattle accommodation for 120 cattle, two open silos, cattle handling facilities, concrete yard and derelict offices. Image: www.petercullenandson.com
Outbuildings include cattle accommodation for 120 cattle, two open silos, cattle handling facilities, concrete yard and derelict offices. Image: www.petercullenandson.com
The estate comprises circa 119 acres with an awe-inspiring 17th Century Tudor style dwelling, in need of restoration, and a range of farm and outbuildings all approached by a tree-lined avenue with gate lodge and cast iron gates at the entrance. Image: www.petercullenandson.comThe estate comprises circa 119 acres with an awe-inspiring 17th Century Tudor style dwelling, in need of restoration, and a range of farm and outbuildings all approached by a tree-lined avenue with gate lodge and cast iron gates at the entrance. Image: www.petercullenandson.com
The estate comprises circa 119 acres with an awe-inspiring 17th Century Tudor style dwelling, in need of restoration, and a range of farm and outbuildings all approached by a tree-lined avenue with gate lodge and cast iron gates at the entrance. Image: www.petercullenandson.com