Property Market: Attractive mixed farming unit for sale in the Scottish Borders
While the farm is set in a scenic rural area it is also close to amenities, with the popular town of Lauder just two miles away and Edinburgh City Bypass 20 miles.
Duncan Barrie, a partner with Galbraith, commented: “Whitlaw presents an attractive mixed landholding, combining a good range of modern and traditional farm buildings which may present development potential, a productive block of pasture and grazing land, and a large detached farmhouse.
“The farmhouse itself is one of the major selling points, offering spacious and well-appointed accommodation over two floors situated in a private position but within commuting distance of Edinburgh.
“The adjacent and adaptable range of farm buildings offers wider agricultural and development options subject to obtaining necessary planning consents.
“The buildings are coupled with an extensive area of pasture and grazing land.”
On the ground floor, Whitlaw Farmhouse has a spacious kitchen/dining/sitting room, separate utility room, pantry, boiler room, family room, sitting room, downstairs shower room, boot room and entrance hall.
Upstairs there are five bedrooms, study, main bathroom with rolltop bath, and en-suite shower room to the master bedroom.
The land is mainly pasture and grazing land, extending in all to about 264.8 acres. The land is principally grade 4.2 and grade 5.1, according to the James Hutton Institute, and is largely situated in a single group with the exception of Lot 4.
There are several areas of amenity woodland providing privacy and shelter and there is the potential to expand the environmental interest on the farm through Natural Capital schemes, if desired.
Whitlaw Farm is available to buy either as a whole or in four lots as follows:
- Lot 1: Offers over £595,000.
- Lot 2: Offers over £430,000.
- Lot 3: Offers over £140,000.
- Lot 4: Offers over £50,000.
- As a Whole: Offers over £1,215,000.