Linton Burnfoot Farm sits at the foot of Linton Hill in a valley spanning the Kale Water, a beautiful and tranquil setting, with the Cheviot Hills to the south.

Susan Guthrie, handling the sale for Galbraith, commented: “This is a stunning rural property in a beautiful valley offering a wealth of opportunities for the purchaser to enjoy a superb rural lifestyle.

“The land is well suited for grazing livestock and there is an extensive range of farm buildings, as well as a ruined cottage offering potential for development.

“Despite the beauty of the surroundings, the property is also accessible, with the village of Morefoot just one and a half miles. The Scottish Borders offer some of the most beautiful and varied countryside in Scotland and this location is hard to beat,” Susan added.

The farmhouse, built circa 1750s, features well-proportioned rooms which retain many elegant period features. The house is south facing, with enviable views to the Cheviot Hills.

There are three reception rooms with individual wood burning stoves, a library or home office, a spacious and light-filled kitchen with oil-fired AGA and Belfast sink. The sunroom, overlooking the garden, is the perfect spot to sit and relax in the evening, with French doors leading to the garden patio area.

Also on the ground floor is a second kitchen, boot room, utility room, and two WCs.

On the first floor are four bedrooms, including the master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and dressing room. A relaxing sitting room/nursery adjoins the master bedroom and there is also a study, box room and shower room. On the second-floor are two further generously sized bedrooms.

Linton Burnfoot Farmhouse has extensive grounds, including a garden to the west of the house mainly laid to lawn with a number of mature trees, offering shelter and privacy.

There is a separate, well-maintained walled garden, several productive fruit trees, an all-weather tennis court and a former riding arena, offering scope for restoration.

To the front of the house there is a large lawn, enclosed by a stone wall, providing access to two paddocks beyond. Ample parking for several vehicles and a useful potting shed and chicken coop are also included in the sale.

There is an extensive range of traditional farm buildings at Linton Burnfoot, suitable for a range of uses and offering potential for development, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.

There is also a modern steel portal frame shed currently used for sheep, a shoot bothy and the remains of a detached cottage, offering further potential for development subject to planning permission.

The roof mounted photovoltaic array on the shed generates an income of £4,000 - £5,000 per annum currently, through a Feed-In Tariff contract.

The farmland extends to about 12.95 hectares (31.99 acres) , principally comprised of temporary and permanent pasture. The land is mainly classified as Grades 4.1 and 5.1 by the James Hutton Institute and benefits from a slight southerly aspect.

The fields are of a good practical size and are predominantly enclosed by stone dykes and stock fencing. The majority of fields have either water troughs or natural water supplies.

Good access via an internal farm track with further excellent field-to-field access.

The charming village of Morebattle is just 1.5 miles from the farm, with its traditional inn, post office, community-run shop, and primary school served by a free school bus which passes the farm.

Kelso, about eight miles, sits at the confluence of the River Tweed and the River Teviot, and is known for its beautiful historic architecture and riverside walk.

Linton Burnfoot Farm is for sale through Galbraith for Offers Over £925,000.

