The property, Lot 1 of a wider landholding, has an attractive four bedroom farmhouse, a cottage, 152 acres of land and enjoys superb views over the Cree Estuary to the Galloway Hills.

The farm has a combination of high yielding silage land, merse and peat bog with natural capital potential, as well as an excellent range of farm buildings which have supported a dairy enterprise but the property is well suited to a variety of other uses, such as equestrian, as a diversified amenity landholding or as a smallholding.

Rose Nash of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to acquire a small farm on the banks of the Cree Estuary and with great potential to develop a smallholding or perhaps develop into a tourism business.

Carsenestock Farm aerial view. (Pic: Galbraith)

“The four-bedroom farmhouse offers ideal family accommodation and there is also a farm cottage which could provide an additional income stream through short or long term lets, if desired.

“The landholding and buildings are also very adaptable for other farming enterprises and there is the potential to develop some of the traditional outbuildings.

“Property with sea frontage is relatively rare in Dumfries & Galloway, despite its long coastline. This is a rare opportunity to secure land and buildings in a beautiful part of the region”

Carsenestock Farmhouse is a traditional stone farmhouse under a slate roof with more recent extensions over the last few decades. The farmhouse enjoys a south easterly aspect with beautiful views over the Cree Estuary to the Galloway Hills.

Carsenestock Farmhouse. (Pic: Galbraith

The accommodation over two floors includes: boot room, utility room, pantry, living room, kitchen, office, lounge/dining room, conservatory, cloakroom, master bedroom with en-suite, three further bedrooms, shower room.

The farmhouse has a large garden to the front and side, predominantly laid to lawn, with mature shrubs and trees. There is a small vegetable garden to the rear.

Carsenestock Dairy Cottage, with views across open countryside, provides useful and well-presented accommodation for extended family members or perhaps for an employee.

The accommodation comprises: utility room, kitchen, lounge, bathroom, three/four bedrooms) and shower room. The cottage has front and rear gardens and gravel parking for several cars.

Carsenestock Farm aerial view. (Pic: Galbraith)

Carsenestock Farm is currently run as a productive dairy unit with 210 Holstein Friesians which are housed all year round and milked using four Merlin M2 Robotic Milkers. The steading is well-equipped with cubicles.

The former herringbone parlour is still in situ and could be utilised again if desired. This parlour benefits from automatic cluster removers, milk meters and feeders as well as a flushing and dipping system.

Alternatively, the steading could be used for beef/sheep farming, equestrian interests or for storage.

The steading has excellent livestock housing as well as buildings for storage. The farm also has 1.2 million gallon slurry storage and a recently upgraded split phase electrical system.

Carsenestock Farmhouse interior. (Pic: Galbraith)

Directly to the rear of the farmhouse there is a traditional range of outbuildings which, subject to the necessary consents, may have development potential.

The land in Lot 1 extends to approximately 152.44 acres (61.69 hectares) with a combination of high yielding silage land, rough grazing/woodland and merse. The fields are a practical size, predominantly enclosed by post and rylock fences and mainly accessed via the internal farm tracks or public road.

There is approximately 28.34 acres (11.47 hectares) of raised bog which represents an excellent natural capital opportunity.

The land is currently used as rough grazing with small areas of mixed woodland and natural regeneration.

Furthermore, there is an additional 47.27 acres (19.13 hectares) of merse grazing along the Cree Estuary. These areas provide habitats for wildlife and diverse plant life.

Additional land is available if desired in Lots 2 and 3 at Carsenestock Farm, please contact Galbraith for further information.

Lot 1 land at Carsenestock Farm. (Pic: Galbraith)

Carsenestock Farm is situated 3.5 miles south of the town of Newton Stewart.

The Galloway Hills form the backdrop of the farm and add to the natural beauty for the area. Wigtown, Scotland’s Book Town, which is approximately 4.8 miles from the farm, holds an annual Book Festival and is home to many bookshops and cafes. The famous Bladnoch Distillery is located just outside the town.