Property Market: Diversified farm with motocross track, holiday cottage, farm shop and attractive farmhouse

The property has about 106 acres of permanent pasture, a former farm shop, an attractive three-bedroom farmhouse, a two-bedroom holiday cottage and an area of land which has been converted into a motocross track.

There is also a range of traditional and more modern agricultural buildings.

Alistair Christie, a partner with Galbraith, commented: “This part of Argyll is renowned for its beautiful scenery and is popular with tourists. The farm is in a rural but accessible location just off the main route between Oban and Lochgilphead.

“The previous owners established a range of businesses interests catering to the local community and tourist trade, including the farm shop selling local produce, the holiday cottage and the motocross track which can be hired for events.

“The farm therefore offers great potential to continue or perhaps to further develop these opportunities, while enjoying life in this beautiful part of the West of Scotland.”

Achnashelloch Farm extends to a total of 119.4 acres of permanent pasture, with five acres of conifer woodland and a motocross track.

The farm benefits from a range of traditional agricultural buildings and some more modern farm buildings, which have been used for the purposes of livestock housing, as well as a workshop, office, stable and general-purpose storage.

Achnashelloch Farmhouse is a spacious and well-presented house with three reception rooms, kitchen, office, three double bedrooms, family bathroom and additional W/C.

The Byre, formerly used as holiday cottage, provides attractive single storey accommodation including a galley kitchen, sitting room, two bedrooms and shower room.

Achnashelloch farm is just 2.5 miles north of Lochgilphead and some 34 miles from Oban and within reach of agricultural merchants and livestock markets.

Lochgilphead has a good range of amenities including shops and supermarkets. Primary schooling is in the next village of Glassary, while further primary schools, secondary and college education is provided in Lochgilphead.

Achnashelloch Farm, Lochgilphead, Argyll and Bute, is for sale through Galbraith as a whole for offers over £775,000, or in five lots.

