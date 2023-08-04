The farm and lands are situated approximately six miles south west of Campbeltown all within the parish of Southend, district of Argyll and Bute.

It’s offered for sale through Lawrie and Symington.

Southend provides a local shop and tearoom, as well as an extensive range of shops and leisure facilities. Supermarkets and retail are situated in nearby Campbeltown, along with primary and secondary schools.

For sale, productive livestock and arable unit comprising of farmhouse, steading, 321.2 acres or thereby. (Image: Lawrie & Symington)

The closest beach is located just two miles from the farm.

Farm buildings include:

- Sheep fank (pole and corrugated iron roof);

- General purpose shed (SF, box profile roof and sides);

- Cubicle house (slatted tank, brick and asbestos);

- Lean-to (general purpose shed);

-Silage pit (246’ x 78’7”);

- Silage pit;

- Sheep shed (steel construction, CF fibre);

- Livestock shed (pole and box profile, concrete sides);

- Cubicle house;

- General purpose feed store (three feed bins, fibre cement, block walls);

- Eight calf pens;

- General purpose shed (stock);

- 58 cubicles (steel framed, steel roof, slats);

- Coal house;

- General purpose shed (block and sheet asbestos roof);

- Solar (4kw system installed);

Farm for sale at Dalbhraddan, Southend, Kintyre. (Image: Lawrie & Symington)

- Calf house (concrete floor, poles, asbestos roof);

- Old byre (stone wall, tin roof);

- Coal house.

The farm is for sale for offers over £1,080,000.

All interested parties should notify their interest with selling agents, Lawrie and Symington Limited, Lanark Agricultural Centre, Lanark, ML11 9AX, so they may be notified of a closing date for offers.