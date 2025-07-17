Friarshawmuir Farm is situated in an accessible central Borders location.

With stunning panoramic views of the surrounding countryside, Friarshawmuir Farm is situated in a private and elevated position with the popular Borders villages of Midlem and Lilliesleaf within walking distance and both Selkirk and Galashiels a short drive away.

The farm has an attractive four-bedroom farmhouse dating back to the 1960s, offering well-proportioned and spacious accommodation over two floors, and with private sheltered garden grounds.

The farm is equipped with an excellent and adaptable range of modern farm buildings including a sizable livestock shed and store sheds, along with a double timber built stable block with loose pen and tack room.

The holding benefits from an area of farmland and amenity woodland which is around 99.26 acres in total and extends to the north and east of the farmhouse and buildings.

Alistair Torrance and Duncan Barrie, handling the sale for Galbraith, commented: “Friarshawmuir Farm is in an enviable private and elevated position within the Sottish Borders boasting excellent views over surrounding countryside, whilst being in a highly accessible location close to the A class road network as well as local amenities in neighbouring villages and towns.

“This farm has been under the same family ownership for 42 years and so the sale offers an exciting opportunity for prospective buyers looking for a compact and versatile property, well suited to being run as an existing agricultural unit, or there is great scope to run it as a mixed amenity holding benefiting from alternative forms of use, subject to obtaining necessary consents.

“The layout of the farmland and buildings offers flexible options for a new owner seeking a quieter rural lifestyle perhaps with equestrian interests or keen to operate a rural business from home.”

The farmland comprises a productive mix of grade 4.1 and 4.2 ploughable pasture and grazing ground, currently let on a seasonal basis to a local farmer for grazing of livestock, with the current licence ending at the end of July 2025.

There are a number of small mixed conifer and amenity woodland parcels of varying age, with the largest forming Friarshawmuir Covert which provides a haven for wildlife and shelter to several of the surrounding field enclosures.

Friarshawmuir Farm, Selkirk, Scottish Borders, is for sale as a whole through Galbraith at offers over £1,050,000.

