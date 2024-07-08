Property: Versatile mixed arable and dairy farm with land extending to around 278.68 acres

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An impressive farm with over 278 acres of land is now on the market for offers over £1.5m – could it be your new home?

Located in a rural yet accessible location a short distance to the north of Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, and about 10 miles north of the City of Stirling, this versatile mixed arable and dairy farm extends to circa 278.68 acres.

Waterside Farm has been in the same ownership since 1997. Included in the sale is an attractive and spacious four-bedroom farmhouse with large garden area and an excellent range of modern farm buildings.

The farmhouse and farm steading are located to the north of the holding adjacent to the minor public road which splits the holding in two and provides an excellent level of vehicle access to almost every enclosure.

Waterside Farm. (Pic: Galbraith)

Duncan Barrie, partner handling the sale for Galbraith, said: “Waterside Farm presents an exciting opportunity given the programme of improvements made over the past five years. Historically the farming system centred on a mixed dairy and arable enterprise, with cereals and temporary grassland grown as part of the rotation.

“Almost every enclosure has been used for arable cropping, including wheat, barley and oil seed rape grown during the current owner’s tenure.

“Since 2019, Waterside has benefitted from a significant programme of investment including building a new parlour shed, two new silage pits and more recently the addition of a covered 1 million gallon slurry lagoon.

“The housing capacity on the farm has increased to around 190 cows plus followers and the land has improved due to an ongoing programme of drainage and reseeding work.

Waterside Farm. (Pic: Galbraith)

“Further improvements have included the creation of just over half a mile of cow tracks which has lengthened the grazing season and provides grazing access to the majority of the farm. Also of interest are areas of amenity woodland which provide sporting and amenity interests.”

The land has been classified by The James Hutton Institute as being Grade 3.2 with a very small area of Grade 5.3 to the north east of the farm.

The fields are of a good practical size for use by modern machinery and are well laid out and benefit from an excellent level of field gate access onto the public road or via a network of farm tracks.

A network of areas of amenity woodland, hedging, and the creation of some small ponds has been undertaken by the current owners, greatly improving the level of shelter, amenity and biodiversity on the holding.

Waterside Farm. (Pic: Galbraith)

The current farming system is fixed on an existing contract farming agreement which comes to an end on 31 August 2024. This is based on around 190 autumn calving milking cows plus followers.