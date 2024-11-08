Iodine is an essential mineral that plays a vital role in pre calving diets.

Protect your unborn calves now
Ensuring in-calf cows receive the correct amount of Iodine in their diet as is can be a challenge.
Signs of Iodine deficiency in your herd:
- Stillbirths
- Enlarged Lump on Neck
- Reduced Milk Production
- Poor Reproductive Performance
- Weight Loss and Poor Growth
- Lethargy and Weakness
- Rough Hair Coat and Skin Issues
Spreading Iodine as a precalver mineral on sileage at the feeding barrier can be subject to interactions and atmospheric losses which can be costly to the farmer.
Inform Nutrition’s IodEX, however, is a protected form of iodine that is formulated to be less susceptible to volatilization and atmospheric loses than non-protected iodine.
IodEX is formulated using organic iodine compounds, which coat the element so that it is less prone to volatilization. The amino acids and iodinated organic molecules in IodEX also allow for sustained and gradual iodine release in the digestive system.
This enhances bioavailability and absorption ultimately maximizing the benefits for the animal.
IodEX is only available in Inform Nutrition’s Precalver. Contact your local sales rep, Samuel Purdy 07360 681 995.