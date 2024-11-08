Iodine is an essential mineral that plays a vital role in pre calving diets.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ensuring in-calf cows receive the correct amount of Iodine in their diet as is can be a challenge.

Signs of Iodine deficiency in your herd:

- Stillbirths

calves

- Enlarged Lump on Neck

- Reduced Milk Production

- Poor Reproductive Performance

- Weight Loss and Poor Growth

IodEX is only available in Inform Nutrition’s Precalver.

- Lethargy and Weakness

- Rough Hair Coat and Skin Issues

Spreading Iodine as a precalver mineral on sileage at the feeding barrier can be subject to interactions and atmospheric losses which can be costly to the farmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inform Nutrition’s IodEX, however, is a protected form of iodine that is formulated to be less susceptible to volatilization and atmospheric loses than non-protected iodine.

IodEX is formulated using organic iodine compounds, which coat the element so that it is less prone to volatilization. The amino acids and iodinated organic molecules in IodEX also allow for sustained and gradual iodine release in the digestive system.

This enhances bioavailability and absorption ultimately maximizing the benefits for the animal.

IodEX is only available in Inform Nutrition’s Precalver. Contact your local sales rep, Samuel Purdy 07360 681 995.