Protecting your farm from rural crime

A RECENT PSNI Agriculture and Rural Crime report, published on January 30, highlights a positive trend as incidents of rural crime in Northern Ireland are starting to decline.

Over the 12 months from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024, a total of 208 agricultural crimes were recorded, marking a decrease of 20 compared to the previous year.

Notably, this figure represents one of the lowest twelve-month totals for agricultural crimes since 2010/2011.

With 76% of rural crime involving theft, the overall decline is encouraging.

Further security measures such as locking farmyard gates at night, installing recorded CCTV, and keeping high value items out of sight can also help reduce theft risks.

However, for those affected, experiencing theft remains a distressing and disruptive event for both individuals and farm businesses.

Taking proactive measures to reduce the risk of theft remains crucial. One effective step is participating in the PSNI trailer marking scheme, which helps deter the theft of livestock trailers.

Assessing how often the farmyard is left unattended, particularly out farms, is essential. Locking machinery and equipment in a secure shed is a recommended practice. Additionally, taking photographs and noting serial numbers for valuable items such as hand tools, welders, and chainsaws can help aid the recovery process if stolen.

Reviewing farm insurance is another important step in ensuring adequate protection. Theft cover can apply to farm buildings, tools, plant, produce such as silage, straw, feed, fertilizer, and red diesel, as well as livestock. Ensuring the insured value accurately reflects current assets is key.

Agricultural vehicle insurance extends beyond the specified vehicle to include any attached or detached implement or trailer. Comprehensive cover automatically includes theft protection, though single item limits may apply to attachments based on the insurer’s policy wording. Given that quads have long been a prime target for thieves, securing them properly at night is especially important.

It is always important to review your farm and agricultural vehicle insurance covers. At AbbeyAutoline, we have a dedicated Agricultural Team who are happy to help review your farm and agricultural insurance and advise on covers available.

